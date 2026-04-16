It has been 75 days since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home, and her family is now fighting on two fronts. One is the mystery of her disappearance. The other is the strangers who show up uninvited to film them and demand answers.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has increased patrols in Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills neighbourhood after residents reported being harassed by YouTubers. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show co-host Savannah Guthrie was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31. Authorities believe she was kidnapped after finding drops of her blood on the front porch.

What should be a straightforward missing persons investigation has become something far messier. America's true crime obsession has a dark side that can leave grieving families feeling besieged in their own communities.

Neighbours Turn to Police for Relief

Residents in the Catalina Foothills first raised concerns during a recent homeowners' association meeting, complaining about a YouTuber harassing them. The sheriff's department confirmed it received similar complaints from Annie Guthrie, Nancy's daughter who lives nearby with her husband, Tommaso Cioni.

Patrols have since been expanded to cover both neighbourhoods. A video circulating online reportedly shows a streamer outside Annie Guthrie's home, where a resident appeared to ask to be left alone. The content creator later announced plans to leave after public backlash.

Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek the increased police presence reveals where community sentiment lies. 'The fact that the Pima County Sheriff's Office is going to increase patrols and make sure that any YouTubers or streamers are going to keep their distance tells me that the neighbourhood as a whole is more upset and they don't want the YouTubers around,' she said.

Online Sleuths Pile Pain Upon Pain

Annie and Tommaso have faced intense public scrutiny, with many online sleuths accusing them of involvement in Nancy's disappearance. There is no evidence to support these claims. The Pima County Sheriff's Department cleared all family members as suspects on February 16.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said at the time that 'not one single person in the family is a suspect' and urged the public to stop the speculation. 'The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple,' he added.

The accusations have not stopped. Savannah Guthrie, in an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb last month, described the claims against her sister and brother-in-law as 'unbearable'. She said, 'It piles pain upon pain. There are no words. No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law.'

When Curiosity Becomes Cruelty

The Guthrie case is not unique. In 2024, a true crime YouTuber covering Tennessee teenager Sebastian Rogers' disappearance was ordered by a judge to stay away from his parents after a harassment campaign. The parents of Madeleine McCann, who went missing in 2007, have faced death threats despite being cleared as suspects.

The line between keeping a case in the public eye and invading a family's privacy has blurred beyond recognition.

Investigation Continues Without Leads

The FBI released surveillance footage in February showing a masked man outside Nancy's door on the night she vanished.

Nearly three months later, investigators have not identified the suspect or announced any breakthroughs.

The family has raised the reward for information leading to Nancy's return to $1 million (£737,000). Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.