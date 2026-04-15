Rapper Cardi B has seemingly weighed in on the death of Miami influencer Ashlee Jenae, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, posting on X: 'That girl did not off herself!!!!' The comment, though brief and without direct attribution to the case, quickly gained traction and has intensified scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding Robinson's death in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

At the centre of the growing controversy is Robinson's fiancé, Joe McCann, who was with her at the time of her death and whose account of events has drawn questions from the family and the public.

That girl did not off herself!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 13, 2026

Cardi B's Reaction Sparks Fresh Doubts

The turning point in the case's public trajectory came when Cardi B responded to a social media post discussing Robinson's death. Reacting to reports suggesting suicide, the rapper wrote: 'That girl did not off herself!!!!'

The comment, though brief, quickly gained traction across platforms, drawing attention to inconsistencies highlighted in earlier reports. According to coverage by WPVI-TV, a medical report from a hospital in Zanzibar indicated the presence of an 'unidentified mark around the neck'. McCann reportedly told authorities that the mark resulted from Robinson hanging herself on a door.

Cardi B responds to Ashlee Jenae's death: 'That girl did not off herself.' Read more: https://t.co/oP6wgy2H4j pic.twitter.com/n1r0gjsqxu — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 14, 2026

However, Zanzibar police have officially confirmed suicide as the cause of death, a finding Robinson's family has disputed. North Unguja Police Commander Benedict Mapujira confirmed that Robinson was still alive when the matter was first reported to authorities, was rescued and taken to hospital, and died the following day, on 10 April.

GoFundMe Support Reflects Public Grief

Read more Ashlee Jenae's Mother's Interview Raises New Questions for Fiancé Joe McCann After Zanzibar Death Ashlee Jenae's Mother's Interview Raises New Questions for Fiancé Joe McCann After Zanzibar Death

Amid the uncertainty, Robinson's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover expenses related to her death. The fundraiser has seen a significant outpouring of support, reflecting both grief and solidarity from the public.

The campaign underscores the human cost of the tragedy, with supporters expressing condolences and calling for clarity in the investigation.

Fiancé Joe McCann Under Intensifying Scrutiny

The spotlight has increasingly turned towards Joe McCann, whose account of events forms a central part of the investigation. McCann proposed to Robinson on 3 April, days before her death, and the couple had travelled to Zanzibar to celebrate her 31st birthday and recent engagement.

According to Zanzibar police, the couple had a disagreement at the Zuri Zanzibar resort in the period leading up to Robinson's death, prompting hotel management to separate them into different rooms. Robinson was subsequently found unconscious in her villa and rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Her mother told WPVI that Robinson had phoned her days earlier, mentioning an argument with McCann, a detail that has added further complexity to the investigation.

While no formal charges have been reported, the combination of police findings and personal accounts has intensified scrutiny. McCann remains a key figure in the investigation.

A Growing Global Spotlight on the Case

The involvement of a high-profile figure like Cardi B has elevated the case beyond a local or regional story. Her comments have brought renewed media attention and prompted broader discussions about transparency in such investigations.

Robinson's body remains in Tanzania pending further examination before arrangements for repatriation to the United States are made. No formal charges have been brought. Zanzibar police have confirmed the investigation remains active.