Katie Price appears to have turned on husband Lee Andrews after weeks of publicly defending him amid the bizarre saga surrounding his alleged disappearance in Dubai.

The former glamour model, 48, made a brutal swipe at Andrews during the latest episode of her podcast, branding him 'the most hated man in Britain' after previously pleading with fans to help find him.

Price had spent days insisting her husband's disappearance was 'not a publicity stunt' after claiming he had been kidnapped, tied up, and taken to a 'black site' following an alleged arrest in Dubai.

But her tone appeared to dramatically shift during the latest podcast episode, where she admitted public opinion had turned against Andrews – and suggested she was now distancing herself from the backlash surrounding the controversy.

Discussing a two-minute phone call she received from Andrews while he was being held at Dubai's Al Awir Prison, Price revealed the blunt warning she had given him: 'I went, don't worry about it, Lee, just focus on one thing - you are the most hated man in Britain, is what I said.'

'He said, "What, what, why?" and I said, "Trust me, you are the most hated man in Britain, everyone thinks this is a scam, everyone thinks I'm in on it."'

'He's like "what has gone on, I haven't seen anything", and I said, "we will discuss it all when you're out." It's been a b****y nightmare, it's gone viral, this and that.'

She later admitted her comments to Andrews, whom she married in January after a whirlwind romance, 'can't be nice for him,' adding 'but I was telling him the truth'.

Price Insisted Disappearance 'Not A Publicity Stunt'

The remarks marked a stark contrast from her earlier emotional appeals, where she begged fans and the media to help locate Andrews after he allegedly vanished for five days.

At the height of the drama, Price claimed she feared Andrews had been abducted and said his last known contact involved a FaceTime call in which he allegedly appeared with his hands tied and a hood over his head. She also strongly denied accusations that the situation was a publicity stunt.

Speaking in a video shared online earlier this month, she said: 'This is not a publicity stunt. This is real. And anyone who thinks that I'm part of this is disgusting.'

'I'm now relying on the media to help me put out there that Lee is missing. If someone knows where he is, then please come to me or come to the newspapers, and we can find him. If there's anything I can say more to the press or the public, just get it everywhere that Lee is missing. We need to find him.'

'And that's all I can say. Just please help find him. And then when we find him, I'm sure there'll be an explanation or something when we know exactly what's gone on. Until then, he's been silent for five days, gone off grid for five days. And that's not normal for anyone. I know there's all this stuff online that he's a con man, he's a scammer, but I just want to say to everyone, I want to find him.'

'So, just keep your eyes open. And I'm really upset and distressed that everyone thinks I'm in on this. Are you guys actually joking? Like, come on, give me some credit. Why would I do that? I'm not listening to all the noise. What's going on out there? Because think about it. If this was you, it's not a nice situation to be in at all.'

Social Media Activity Fuelled Online Scepticism

Online scepticism surrounding the incident intensified after social media users noticed activity on Andrews' accounts during the period he was allegedly missing.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Price discussed another twist in the saga after fans spotted a glamorous US Navy veteran among Andrews' recent social media follows – despite claims he had been kidnapped.

Her sister Sophie, who co-hosts the podcast, appeared equally unimpressed, agreeing with Price's comments before banning Andrews from appearing on the show to explain himself.

Meanwhile, Andrews continues to claim he is being detained in Dubai after authorities allegedly suspected him of spying.

Whirlwind Romance Faces Fresh Scrutiny

Price first met Andrews earlier this year, with the pair embarking on a whirlwind romance that quickly made headlines. The couple married just days after meeting, with Price later describing him as her 'soulmate.'

Their fast-moving relationship attracted significant attention online, with Price regularly sharing photos and videos of the pair across social media. However, the romance has faced increasing scrutiny in recent weeks and Price's latest remarks suggest cracks are beginning to show.