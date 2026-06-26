The wealthiest person in the world, who is just short of a trillion dollars, Elon Musk, reportedly donated a whopping $60.4 million in the current 2026 midterm election cycle, raising concerns about the rich influencing US elections. Musk is the leading donor in this election cycle followed by $54.5 million from Jeff Yass, $13 million from Kelcy Warren, $25 million from Anna and Greg Brockman, and $11.8 million from Richar and Elizabeth Uihlein, according to data compiled by Quiver Quantitative.

In response to the data points, AJ Investment Research said on X they expected the same levels of donations, adding that Musk's absolute priority is to ensure 'Reps retain the presidency,' adding that the greatest risk to his empire is 'Biden 2.0 lawfare.'

Yeap, predicted it. Elon’s absolutely highest priority will be to make sure Reps retain the presidency. The greatest risk to his empire is Biden 2.0 lawfare. As long as he is under the protection of the ruling party all is good. — AJ Investment Research (@alojoh) June 26, 2026

Another X user highlighted that Silicon Valley's 2020 donation dwarfs Musk's $60 million, while some said his donation is just a warmup for the real play.

Bernie Sanders Seeks to Ban PACs

Even US senator Bernie Sanders lashed out at the report, stating that the rigged campaign finance systems allow billionaires to pile $1.3 billion into midterm elections. 'Democracy must be one person, one vote, not billionaires buying politicians. Yes. We must end Citizens United and ban Super PACs [political action committees],' he wrote in a Thursday post on X.

Our corrupt and rigged campaign finance system has enabled 50 billionaires & special interests to pour over $1.3 billion into the midterm elections.



Democracy must be one person, one vote, not billionaires buying politicians.



Yes. We must end Citizens United and ban Super PACs. pic.twitter.com/wxMKNCwbOe — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 25, 2026

According to The Washington Post's analysis of Federal Election Commission data, individual donors in some cases offered funds to PACs through companies under their own name. For example, Democratic donor George Soros is the owner of Geosor and the Fund for Policy Reform, which together gave $102 million in the first six months of the cycle. It is important to note that most of the donations were given to super PACs, which can legally accept unlimited sums.

Last week, Sanders lashed out at the Trump Administration, alleging that Americans are now living in an oligarchy after some of the wealthiest people on Earth became $210 billion richer within 24 hours, and 'not last week' or over the 'past decade'.

The wealth surge in a short span was in tandem with millions of American families struggling to pay for rent, food, healthcare, childcare, and gas amid surging inflation, jobs market uncertainty, and geopolitical volatility. Sanders had also highlighted in a recent social media that the US economy is 'insanely rigged'.

Musk Likely Donated a Much Higher Amount

While Quiver Quantitative estimates Musk's donation in the 2026 midterm cycle to be $60 million, The Washington Post believes it is as high as $85.1 million. The media outlet stated that Musk donated over $49.8 million to the conservative America PAC, and $10 million each to the Congressional Leadership Fund and Senate Leadership Fund. Both of these funds support Republican house and senate candidates.

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In all, it appears that most donors are leaning towards Republicans, and such levels of funding could be critical for the GOP to retain control of Congress later this year. Some X users believe that Musk and his empire will be all good as long as he is under the protection of the ruling party.

In H1, Republican-leaning donors gave $880 million, dwarfing $290 million from Democratic-leaning donors, and $200 million from bipartisan and special interest groups, according to the media outlet.