Four of Michael Jackson's accusers have come forward to recount abuse they allegedly experienced as children.

In a recent tell-all interview with 60 Minutes, Dominic, Eddie, Marie-Nicole, and Aldo Cascio detailed accounts of alleged sexual abuse initiated by Jackson through multiple, separate encounters.

The Cascio siblings said they kept their individual experiences secret until 2019, when Leaving Neverland was released. The documentary featured accounts from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two of Jackson's accusers.

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Dominic Cascio claimed he was eight when his illicit encounters with Jackson started, which allegedly involved disturbing games that escalated to oral sex. 'He would lay me on top of him with my genitals up against his,' he stated. 'While he would shake, he would kind of push up against me.'

Dominic said one encounter involved a disturbing moment when Jackson allegedly drank Dominic's urine in front of him. 'He would drink my urine and tell me, 'this is how much I love you.' I'm maybe 12 years old at the time,' he said.

'Like, I'm a child who's seeing this man do this,' he continued. 'And I said, 'Oh, I guess he really does love me. I mean, I would never want to drink someone's urine, so he must really love me.''

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Eddie Cascio said his encounter involved Jackson becoming increasingly affectionate. 'That's when the first kiss happened,' he alleged. 'That was the start of my time with Michael of being molested.'

Marie-Nicole Cascio said she was 12 when Jackson allegedly told her to undress in front of him. 'He just kept saying, 'This is normal,'' she said. 'I had a secret code that anytime he wanted to have a meeting with me ... he would masturbate while looking at me exposed.'

Aldo Cascio, the youngest sibling, said he was in bed playing video games with Jackson when the latter allegedly first molested him. 'I had no idea what sex was. I had no idea that this was inappropriate. He raped me and masked it into love,' he stated.

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The Cascios claimed Jackson also gave them alcohol and prescription drugs to lower their inhibitions before Jackson allegedly abused them. Marty Singer, a lawyer acting on behalf of the Michael Jackson estate, dismissed the allegations as a 'desperate money grab.'

The Cascio family had 'consistently and repeatedly asserted that Michael never harmed any of them or anyone else,' Singer asserted. 'Notably, these shakedown attempts come more than 15 years after Michael's death, thus carrying no risk of being sued for defamation.'

The Cascio siblings were all children at the time of the alleged incidents. Jackson initially took an interest in their family and reportedly lived in their New Jersey home for three months. The siblings had previously defended Jackson against allegations of abuse with other children, but had only recently claimed they were also victims.

'My parents were young. For them to have such a big celebrity want to be friends with them, and want to know their children, and visiting in the, in the middle of the night, they definitely felt special, and so did we,' Eddie Cascio explained.