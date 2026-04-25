Days after singer d4vd was formally charged with first-degree murder and the continuous sexual abuse of a child, his younger brother Caleb Burke drew widespread attention with a pointed message posted to his Instagram Story. The post read simply: 'All pedefiles and rapists should die Period.'

Caleb has not publicly confirmed whether the post was directed at his brother, and has not made any further statements at time of publication. Nonetheless, the message spread rapidly online, with many drawing their own conclusions given the timing and the nature of the charges against the singer, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

Brother Was Subpoenaed Earlier This Year

The post adds another layer to what has already been a deeply fraught situation for the Burke family. Caleb, along with d4vd's mother and father, received grand jury subpoenas earlier this year requiring them to testify in connection with the Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder investigation. It remains unclear whether they ultimately testified.

Reports also note that while d4vd still follows Caleb on Instagram, Caleb does not follow him back, a detail that has not gone unnoticed by followers tracking the case online.

What d4vd Is Charged With

Singer d4vd, 21, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on 16 April 2026 and formally charged four days later by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. He faces one count each of first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The charges carry special circumstances, including murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait. Prosecutors allege that Rivas Hernandez, who was 14 at the time of her death, had threatened to expose d4vd's alleged sexual crimes, which prosecutors claim he feared would destroy his music career. If convicted on all counts, Burke faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Case That Gripped the Country

The investigation began in September 2025 when Rivas' decomposed and dismembered body was discovered inside two black bags in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to d4vd, which had been towed to a Hollywood impound lot. An employee had called police after detecting a foul smell coming from the vehicle.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's autopsy report, unsealed on 22 April 2026, concluded that Rivas died by homicide from what were described as 'two penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries.' During a subsequent court hearing on 23 April, prosecutors revealed they had collected more than 40 terabytes of digital data from d4vd's devices, including what they described as 'a significant amount of child pornography' from his iPhone.

Others Connected to d4vd Speak Out

Caleb is not the only person close to d4vd who has responded publicly to the charges. Cassidy Clarke, an actress who appeared in d4vd's 'Here With Me' music video, posted a video to TikTok distancing herself from the singer. 'I do not associate with d4vd by any means,' she said, adding that she believed he 'deserves even more than what's happening to him right now.'

D4vd’s brother calls for his death on his Instagram Story.



“All pedefiles and r-pists should die. Period” pic.twitter.com/WM7AbUdefi — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 25, 2026

Singer d4vd has since been dropped by Darkroom/Interscope Records, Sony Music Publishing, and The Team, the management company formerly known as Wasserman. His headlining Withered tour was cut short following the discovery of Rivas' body, and a planned deluxe edition of his debut album was shelved. His lawyers maintain that 'the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.'

The d4vd case has prompted broader conversations about child safety, the responsibilities of the music industry, and how public figures are held to account when allegations involve minors. A preliminary evidentiary hearing is scheduled to begin on 1 May 2026, at which prosecutors are expected to present their evidence before a judge determines whether sufficient grounds exist to proceed to trial.