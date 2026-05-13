Justin Timberlake has reportedly been warned by his wife, Jessica Biel, in Los Angeles that unless he 'cleans up' his behaviour following a June 2024 drink-driving arrest in New York and other recent incidents, their 13-year marriage could be over, according to the Globe.

The couple, who married in 2012 and share two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, have long been viewed as one of Hollywood's more stable pairings. That image has been repeatedly tested over the past five years, first by photographs of Timberlake holding hands with a co-star in 2019, then by his June 2024 arrest on a driving while intoxicated (DWI) charge in Sag Harbour, New York, and now by fresh claims that Biel is 'sick of being publicly embarrassed.'

Divorce Rumours Swirl Around Troubles

According to unnamed sources quoted by Globe, Biel, 44, has grown increasingly frustrated with what they describe as Timberlake's 'antics,' particularly the high-profile DWI case and his approach to social life while away from home. One insider claims the situation has reached the point of an ultimatum, alleging that if the SexyBack singer 'messes up again,' Biel intends to leave.

Those sources say her anger is not only about the legal trouble but also about how rarely Timberlake, 45, is at home with the children despite having wrapped his world tour last year. 'She does everything with the kids, and she's sick of being publicly embarrassed,' one insider is quoted as saying. That sentiment, if accurate, speaks to the quieter pressure that often sits behind glossy red-carpet photos: one partner feeling they are carrying the domestic load while the other keeps living on tour time.

The New York case itself has already played out in court. As previously reported by the Globe, Timberlake pleaded guilty in September 2024 to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired (DWAI). Prosecutors dropped the more serious DWI count in exchange for a deal that required him to pay a $500 fine, complete 25 hours of community service and record a public safety announcement about the dangers of drunk driving.

DWAI is still a criminal conviction, but it is narrower in scope than full DWI. From a legal standpoint, he got off comparatively lightly. From a reputational standpoint, it has been anything but light. The incident refused to die down in March when Sag Harbour police bodycam footage was released, showing a glassy-eyed Timberlake subjected to roadside sobriety tests. Whatever was said between husband and wife afterwards remains private, but the humiliation was global.

Old Wounds And New Ultimatums

Behind the current wave of Jessica Biel divorce rumours sits a longer, more complicated history. In 2019, photographs emerged of Timberlake holding hands with Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a balcony in New Orleans. At the time, the images went viral and prompted a rare, lengthy Instagram post from Timberlake, who blamed a 'strong lapse in judgement' on alcohol, insisted nothing had happened with Wainwright and apologised publicly to his 'amazing wife.'

That episode was widely read as a marital crisis narrowly contained. The new claims suggest Biel may not have fully moved on. Sources quoted by the Globe say the 2019 images still rankle, and that she had already warned Timberlake, when he proposed, that he needed to 'settle down or she was out.'

Another unnamed insider characterises Timberlake as someone who has long enjoyed drinking in social settings, saying he is 'the kind of guy that when he's out, has always had a drink in his hand. Even back in his NSYNC prime, at his restaurant, on tour, he always liked to have a good time.' That description is not independently verified, but it fits the portrait of a man whose public persona has often mingled slick professionalism with party-centre charisma.

Most recently, he travelled to Las Vegas to host the 8am Invitational golf tournament. According to the same tabloid report, by the end of the event, he 'allegedly appeared to be intoxicated.' There is no official confirmation of his condition that day and no suggestion of criminal behaviour, but within the narrative sketched by sources close to Biel, it is presented as one more example of a pattern she no longer wants to tolerate.

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Neither Timberlake nor Biel has commented on the latest round of allegations. Their representatives have not issued any public response, and without on-the-record confirmation, the supposed ultimatum remains firmly in the realm of rumour. What is clear from court documents and police releases is that Timberlake's DWAI case is real, the bodycam footage is real, and the legal consequences are now part of his public record.

For now, the only certainties are the court file in Sag Harbour and a growing sense that one of Pop's most carefully managed images has become very hard to manage at home.