Joseph Duggar is described as 'nervous, anxious and worried' about what lies ahead after being released from jail in Florida on child molestation charges and returning to Arkansas, his lawyer Al Sauline has told US outlets in early April.

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Joseph Duggar Feels 'The Pressure Of The Unknown'

Speaking to TMZ and other outlets, defence lawyer Al Sauline painted a picture of a former reality TV figure reeling from two overlapping criminal cases. Sauline said the period since Joseph Duggar's arrest had been a 'whirlwind' and that his client was feeling 'the pressure of the unknown'.

According to Sauline, Duggar has 'no idea' what specific evidence Florida prosecutors currently hold. He said the defence team will not be permitted to review the state's material until formal charges are filed, even though they are aware of the identity of the alleged victim, who is now 14. That information gap is feeding his client's anxiety, the lawyer suggested.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place in 2020, when the girl was nine, during a trip to Panama City Beach. Prosecutors in Florida have accused Duggar of lewd and lascivious behaviour with a minor, while Duggar has formally denied the allegations.

Sauline has argued there is a 'bunch of conflicting evidence' and what he described as speculative material circulating, making it difficult for the defence to sort credible information from rumour or leaks.

He also claimed the team is unsure who is passing details online and to the press, though he did not offer names or evidence according to the source provided.

Despite that, Sauline insisted the priority was that Joseph Duggar be 'treated fairly' throughout the process. The former TLC personality entered a not guilty plea on 29 March, and his lawyer has said they are standing by that position.

Separate Arkansas Case Adds To Pressure On Joseph Duggar

The Florida child molestation case is not the only legal battle facing the Duggar household. In a separate case in Arkansas, Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra, 27, have each been charged with four counts of second‑degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second‑degree false imprisonment.

The news came after Joseph's initial arrest. On 19 March, one day after he was taken into custody over the Florida allegations, authorities searched the couple's home in Tontitown, Arkansas. Insiders told one outlet that investigators carried out a home study because minors lived at the property.

Those unnamed sources claimed authorities found 'two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside' and interpreted that set‑up as evidence that children might be wrongly detained.

According to that account, Kendra was arrested on 20 March, and her children were removed. The reporting does not include a formal statement from Arkansas officials explaining the precise grounds for the charges.

Reports also stress that the Arkansas child endangerment and false imprisonment counts are unrelated to the Florida molestation case, even though they involve the same couple. Joseph and Kendra, who married in 2017 and share four children, are scheduled to appear in an Arkansas court on 29 April.

Family Support For Joseph Duggar

After posting a $600,000 (£452,691) bond and leaving jail on 31 March, Joseph Duggar travelled back to Arkansas, where, according to his lawyer, he is being supported by relatives.

Sauline has said his client has 'good family support' around him and that this has helped Duggar remain in 'good spirits' despite his stated anxiety.

Court records cited in the coverage say Joseph Duggar is next due back in a Florida courtroom on 18 May, a hearing that was pushed back from an original date of 20 April.

Joseph Duggar, 31, known for appearing on the reality series 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested in Arkansas on 18 March after being accused of sexually abusing a nine‑year‑old girl during a 2020 family holiday to Panama City Beach, Florida.

He was extradited to Florida, where he was charged with lewd and lascivious behaviour involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor and later entered a not guilty plea. Duggar back in Arkansas, surrounded by family support, and still, by his lawyer's own account, anxious about his future.