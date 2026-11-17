Michèle Lamy's warning about artificial intelligence has resurfaced after fabricated images falsely linked the 82-year-old fashion figure to Jaden Smith in a viral dating rumour. Months before posts claimed she and the 28-year-old actor were romantically involved, Lamy had expressed alarm about AI, saying: 'Yeah, we got fucked up.'

The French fashion entrepreneur made the remark in an interview published in April 2026, shortly after receiving a lifetime achievement award at the Fashion Trust US Awards. Her comments have taken on fresh relevance as fake photographs and engagement claims spread across social media in November.

Michèle Lamy Warned About AI Months Earlier

Asked about artificial intelligence during the interview, Lamy was blunt in her assessment. She also argued that AI was not the answer to the world's problems, saying: 'It's not with more guns, or AI.'

Her remarks came during a broader conversation about politics, culture, artistic expression and the future. Lamy questioned whether humanity was making progress, expressing concern about violence, environmental destruction and the influence of powerful interests.

The comments were not specifically about celebrity deepfakes or fabricated relationship stories. However, their resurfacing has drawn attention because AI-generated imagery later placed her at the centre of a false romance.

How the Jaden Smith Dating Rumour Started

The claims began circulating on X on 9 November, when an account alleged that Smith had visited Lamy's home to seek her blessings. The post described the supposed meeting as a warm, mother-and-son interaction.

Within a day, another account escalated the story, claiming the pair had become engaged and that Lamy would give Smith 80 per cent of her properties. Other posts shared supposed photographs and videos showing them holding hands, kissing and spending time together.

The claims quickly attracted attention because of the reported 54-year age difference. Some users questioned the authenticity of the images, while others shared them as though they documented a real relationship.

Fact-Checkers Identify the Images as Fake

There is no credible evidence that Smith and Lamy are dating or engaged. Fact-checking coverage by ABC 10News identified the supposed couple imagery as fabricated, with some versions appearing AI-generated or digitally altered.

Neither Smith nor Lamy confirmed a relationship, and there is no verified evidence that Smith visited her home. The claims about an engagement and a property arrangement were also unsupported.

Lamy is married to fashion designer Rick Owens. The pair wed in 2006 and have built a longstanding personal and professional partnership, including co-founding Owenscorp.

Who Is Michèle Lamy?

Lamy is a French fashion entrepreneur, artist and performer known for her distinctive style and close creative collaboration with Owens. Her work spans clothing, furniture, performance and other artistic projects. She received a lifetime achievement honour at the 2026 Fashion Trust US Awards.

Smith, meanwhile, is an actor and musician known for The Pursuit of Happyness and The Karate Kid. He was named the first men's creative director of Christian Louboutin in 2025.

Lamy has praised Smith's creativity and fashion choices, but that admiration has no connection to a romantic relationship. Her earlier warning about AI now sits alongside an online rumour built on fabricated imagery, illustrating how quickly artificial content can be mistaken for celebrity news.

The viral story remains false, and the April interview should be understood in its original context: Lamy was discussing her wider concerns about technology and society, not predicting this particular hoax.