The Department of Homeland Security is facing intense scrutiny today after the Ohio Immigrant Alliance alleged the agency ignored patterns of misconduct among border agents and immigration officers who now face serious abuse charges, including child sex crimes.

A report published by the advocacy group, titled They Walk Among Us, claims that systemic vetting failures have allowed individuals with histories of domestic violence and sexual predation to patrol communities across the United States.

The report's release follows the fatal shooting of Johan Sebastian, a father from Maine, by an immigration agent with a documented history of mental health concerns and family violence, according to court records cited in the report.

The advocacy group's researchers initially began their probe after noticing a disturbing trend of similar offences in Cincinnati. What they ultimately uncovered on a national scale was a severe pattern of allegations against personnel tasked with enforcing civil immigration laws.

This is why we record and post every single ICE interaction. David Brouillette was seen in this video threatening to shoot some one. Months later he killed Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Main https://t.co/UBeU93gviS pic.twitter.com/QwQ6Klfl6Q — Devin Nunes' Cattle Dog 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇺🇸🇨🇦 🇦🇺 (@Kaos_Vs_Control) July 18, 2026

DHS Vetting Protocols Under Fire

The advocacy group began its investigation by tracking officers in Cincinnati before expanding the research nationally. According to the Ohio Immigrant Alliance report, 50 of the 59 identified individuals have faced charges or convictions for sexual offences.

Even more alarmingly, nearly 60 per cent of the total cases involved allegations of sexual offences against children, according to the report. Researchers noted a sharp escalation in recent years, with incidents from 2025 and 2026 accounting for more than 40 per cent of the entire list.

Customs and Border Protection personnel represent nearly three-quarters of the documented cases. However, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers showed a marginally higher rate of underage victims.

The investigation detailed harrowing instances where violence was directed at family members. In one high-profile Texas case, a federal agent was convicted of murdering his partner and her infant son. The report cites a supervisor in Ohio with a history of domestic abuse allegations, including strangulation and broken bones.

The findings have raised questions regarding how individuals with such backgrounds continually pass federal screening. A former agency lawyer testified before a congressional committee that training programmes are heavily compromised, with 240 hours allegedly cut from vital instructional classes.

Separate media reports also indicate that routine background checks were bypassed to accelerate recruitment, leading directly to the hiring of applicants with pending domestic violence charges. DHS leadership has previously defended the actions of its officers, routinely classifying civilian fatalities during enforcement operations as justified.

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Rising Child Sex Crime Allegations

The underlying culture within these federal departments has also been heavily criticised by legal experts. The investigation claims that misogyny and lawlessness are tolerated at multiple administrative levels.

Activists including Lynn Tramonte and Lauren Bonds have argued that the government has fostered an environment where officers feel insulated from consequence, adopting aggressive tactics more commonly associated with criminal enterprises, such as unmarked vehicles and masked street raids.

Enforcing civil regulations rarely involves armed street arrests in other sectors of the justice system. Lynn Tramonte, the executive director of the Ohio Immigrant Alliance, argued that immigration enforcement should resemble tax law administration rather than militarised police action. 'There is no civil law worth killing people over,' Tramonte stated.

Following the report's release, reform advocates have called for lawmakers to freeze federal agency budgets until independent watchdog bodies with strict subpoena power are established. Lauren Bonds, head of the National Police Accountability Project, echoed demands to disarm officers enforcing civil rules. Yet, as political leaders continue to push for aggressive immigration sweeps, the stark warnings about who is actually carrying out these orders remain largely unaddressed.

The full report, 'They Walk Among Us: A List of 59 Sexually and Physically Abusive ICE and Border Agents', is available here.