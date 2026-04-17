The arrest of rising music artist D4vd has intensified scrutiny on the unresolved death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The case, already marked by unanswered questions and widespread speculation, has now taken a dramatic turn as authorities confirm the singer's detention on suspicion of murider.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced that David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, was taken into custody on 16 April 2026. His arrest follows months of investigation into the death of 14-year-old Celeste, whose remains were discovered in September 2025 inside a Tesla registered to the artist.

Arrest Escalates Cause of Death Mystery

Police confirmed that the arrest was made on suspicion of murder, marking a significant escalation in an investigation that has been unfolding over several months. Despite this, officials have not publicly disclosed how the teenager died, and the cause of death remains unconfirmed as forensic analysis continues.

Missing Teen at Centre of Investigation

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenager who had been reported missing months before her remains were found, is at the centre of an active investigation that has drawn widespread attention both in the United States and internationally. Authorities say the case remains ongoing, with detectives continuing to review evidence and reconstruct the timeline of events leading up to the discovery of her remains.

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Lengthy Probe Leads to Arrest

The arrest of Burke followed what investigators describe as a lengthy and complex inquiry. Law enforcement have not publicly detailed the specific evidence that led to the arrest, nor have they confirmed a motive. Officials have also not announced any additional charges beyond the arrest on suspicion of murder.

According to ABC7, citing statements from the Los Angeles Police Department, the arrest is directly linked to the ongoing investigation into the teenager's death. The report added that the case remains open, with authorities continuing their work as part of a broader probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police have stressed that information may be limited while the investigation is active.

Cause of Death and Timeline Gaps

One of the most significant unanswered questions in the case is the cause of death. Authorities have not released this information publicly, which has led to widespread speculation online. Social media platforms, particularly TikTok and X, have seen rapid circulation of theories and commentary, though investigators have not verified these claims.

The timeline also remains incomplete. While it is known that Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing before her remains were found, police have not released a full sequence of events detailing what happened between her disappearance and the discovery of her body.

D4vd Held as Public Attention Grows

Burke is currently being held without bail. Authorities have emphasised that an arrest on suspicion of murder does not constitute a conviction, and no court has made any findings of guilt. The case will now proceed through the legal system as investigators continue to gather and assess evidence.

The situation has attracted significant attention due to Burke's profile as a music artist. Online discussions have spread rapidly, with users sharing commentary, clips, and interpretations of the case. Officials have reiterated that much of the material circulating on social media has not been confirmed.

The investigation continues and police are expected to release updates when appropriate. For now, many aspects of the case remain unresolved, including the exact cause of death, the motive behind the alleged offence, and the full sequence of events.