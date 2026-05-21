An 81-year-old Arizona grandmother known online as 'GrammaCrackers' was the target of a swatting incident during a 24/7 livestream fundraiser aimed at covering her grandson's cancer treatment costs, after police were falsely told that a murder-suicide had taken place inside her home.

Sue Jacquot, who has built a large online following through Minecraft livestreams with her family, said armed officers entered her home during the broadcast and escorted residents outside before confirming the emergency report was a hoax. Despite the shock of the incident, she resumed streaming the following day.

Swatting Incident Disrupts Viral Livestream Fundraiser

The incident occurred while Jacquot and her family were streaming continuously as part of a fundraising effort for her grandson, Jack Self, who is undergoing long-term cancer treatment. The livestream had reportedly been running for around 15 days without interruption and had attracted hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube.

Police were dispatched after receiving a false report alleging that Jack Self had shot and killed his grandmother and was threatening to take his own life. The claim prompted a large-scale emergency response from the Queen Creek Police Department.

According to the family, more than a dozen officers arrived at the property in tactical gear, including riot shields and firearms. Officers surrounded the home and ordered those inside to exit with their hands raised. Footage from Ring cameras and the livestream showed officers entering the property and moving through rooms while the broadcast was still active.

Authorities remained at the scene for approximately three hours before confirming that no violence had occurred and that all occupants were safe.

Family Describes Shock and Police Response

Jack Self said the false report was deeply distressing, describing the moment they received the call from the police as overwhelming.

'We got a call that Jack shot his grandma and killed her, and that he was going to kill himself, and right then I was like, whoa,' he said, as cited by 12News.

He added that the situation felt 'like a punch to the stomach' after learning it was a swatting incident rather than a real emergency.

Sue Jacquot said officers entered her room while she was asleep and escorted her outside. She later described the responding officers as professional and apologetic throughout the encounter.

'I had just thought, what had my grandkids had done?' she said, reflecting on her initial confusion during the raid.

Family members noted the visible scale of the police response and questioned the motive behind the false report, suggesting it may have been intended to disrupt the livestream or cause emotional distress.

False Report Investigation

The Queen Creek Police Department confirmed that officers responded to a reported violent incident at the residence, but quickly determined the call was false after securing the property and speaking with those inside.

The department has stated that the investigation into the swatting call is ongoing. Early information shared by the family suggests the call may have originated from an overseas source, with a reported French accent mentioned during the exchange. Authorities have not independently confirmed the origin of the call.

Police said further details will be released as the investigation develops, as law enforcement agencies continue to examine how the false emergency report was generated and transmitted.

Livestream Community Rallies Around Family

The swatting incident occurred during a fundraising livestream created to help cover Jack Self's extensive medical expenses, including ongoing chemotherapy treatment. The family said he has undergone hundreds of treatments over the past year and a half, with significant costs not fully covered by insurance.

Despite the disruption, viewers of the stream sent messages of support following the incident, expressing concern for the family and condemnation of the false report.

Jacquot returned to streaming the next day, continuing her Minecraft content, including gameplay sessions involving 'The Nether,' and said she was not deterred by the incident.