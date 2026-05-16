Erika Kirk recently shared an emotional video to commemorate her son's second birthday. The clip also features special moments with her late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Shortly after she shared the clip on Instagram, an X user immediately started spreading new conspiracy theories about her. For clarity, none of these allegations is accurate, but they are still worth investigating.

A Touching Birthday Video

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The short video features Charlie riding the family car on their way to the hospital just before his son was born. The next couple of scenes show Charlie's sweet moments with his two children, as well as his wife, Erika. Erika paired the video with an emotional caption, where she called her son 'our little love' and 'our little peacemaker.'

'It'll be the honor of my life to witness you becoming a trailblazer for the truth, for goodness, for patience, for joy, and for faithfulness, with the presence of the Holy Spirit and all the angels in Heaven, including Daddy, cheering you on,' Erika wrote.

Conspiracy Theories Abound

‼️BUSTED: Erika Kirk CAUGHT In Massive Editing FAIL— Proof Her And Charlie's Son Is ADOPTED Or They Used A Surrogate?!🤔



Erika Kirk just proved she’s lying about her son’s birth—and the receipts are in her own videos.



Earlier today, she posted a heavily edited "montage" of her… pic.twitter.com/28zpTHdfkd — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) May 15, 2026

On X, user Project Constitution initially accused Erika of an editing fail. The uploader also alleged that they have proof that Erika either adopted her son or hired a surrogate. A review of the video content does not support the claim.

'In my opinion, this is PROOF they allegedly used a surrogate or adopted: In the car video, he literally says, 'We're about to go meet the little one.' You don't say you're going to meet a baby if you are the one currently in labor,' the X user wrote.

The video uploaded by Erika shows Charlie smiling from ear to ear on the way to the hospital. She tells her unborn son that they were about to meet him because they had not arrived at the hospital. So, Erika was not in labour at the hospital when the clip was taken. She was in the car on the way to the hospital and about to give birth.

Also in the clip, Erika can be seen lying in her hospital room as the doctor checks her. The camera pans to the left to show an image of her baby in her tummy. This is clear proof that she was pregnant with her son and did not adopt him or hire a surrogate.

The same user went further, making unverified and more serious allegations, writing: 'This isn't about her kids; this is about a psychopath who is actively manipulating her public image and lying to her audience while she allegedly colludes with the state to cover up her husband's assassination. What else is she lying about.' These claims are unsubstantiated and have not been supported by any evidence.

Netizens Slam Online Troll

Several netizens were quick to defend Erika against the recent allegations. Some of them slammed the X user for making false claims about the widow and for dragging her children into the controversy. Others accused the uploader of not knowing what they are talking about.

Project constitution,



I said I was going to meet my babies and Ive heard plenty other women say the same.



There is plenty of time to pack a bag and walk in casually, typically. — Luci Luminati (@LuciLuminati) May 15, 2026

'Project constitution, I said I was going to meet my babies, and I've heard plenty other women say the same. There is plenty of time to pack a bag and walk in casually, typically,' one person wrote.

I am not an EK fan and follow baron and Candace heavily and agree with them seeking truth, but you’ve obviously never had a child,



I’ve said multiple times, during my 3 pregnancies, that I cant wait to meet “____”. — JESSIE SPRINGER (@jessiemac3589) May 15, 2026

'I am not an EK fan and follow Baron and Candace heavily and agree with them seeking truth, but you've obviously never had a child, I've said multiple times, during my 3 pregnancies, that I can't wait to meet '____,' another person wrote.

Supporters of Erika made sure to greet her son on his second birthday. Others also called the couple's children their legacy.