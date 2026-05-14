A violent altercation outside a Tennessee courthouse has left a military veteran in hospital and an online personality facing serious criminal charges. Dalton Eatherly, known on streaming platforms as ChudTheBuilder, was apprehended following a gunfire exchange in Clarksville on 13 May that has propelled his already controversial digital profile into the national spotlight.

The chaotic incident resulted in gunshot wounds for both men and immediately sparked widespread attention due to the suspect's online footprint. While authorities initially withheld the second injured party's identity, family members have now come forward to share their ordeal publicly.

Why Joshua Luvv's Wife Turned To Crowdfunding

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office maintained tight-lipped protocols regarding the victims following the shooting. However, a verified crowdfunding campaign launched by Ni Fox recently identified the injured man as her husband, Joshua Luvv.

Fox provided clarity on the situation to mobilise financial support for her spouse during his extensive recovery. According to her public statements on the platform, Luvv dedicated years of his life as a member of the US armed forces.

The military veteran was already managing existing physical disabilities and ongoing medical conditions prior to the sudden incident. His subsequent hospital stay has created immediate logistical and monetary challenges for the entire household.

Smashing the £19,700 Goal for Medical and Family Support

To help cover the costs of this unexpected medical emergency, Fox set a fundraising goal of £19,700 ($25,000) to get the family through the next few weeks.

The fundraising page notes that all contributions will directly address the 'emotional and financial impact this will have on our family.'

Public reaction to the appeal proved exceptionally swift, with donors rapidly pushing the total past its initial benchmark. Supporters stepped up incredibly fast, and the campaign quickly blew past that initial goal by over £790 ($1,000).

Luvv sustained severe injuries during the exchange, taking bullets to both his shoulder and his stomach. Despite the critical nature of these wounds, medical staff at a local Clarksville hospital have successfully stabilised his condition.

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Attempted Murder Charges Following the Clarksville Courthouse Altercation

Law enforcement officials are still actively investigating the precise catalyst that led to the gunfire between Eatherly and Luvv. The campaign page offered no additional narrative regarding what exactly provoked the hostile confrontation on government grounds.

District Attorney Robert J Nash publicly confirmed that prosecutors are moving forward with aggressive legal action. Eatherly is currently facing charges of attempted murder and remains firmly in police custody.

Authorities have consistently declined to release a comprehensive timeline surrounding the initial dispute. The sheer proximity of the violence to a primary judicial building has prompted a thorough, multi-agency investigation.

According to a Facebook post by someone close to the family, Chud The Builder’s victim has been identified as Joshua Luvv.



Josh is married with two kids.



According to the source Luvv was shot in the shoulder and stomach and currently in surgery.



A GoFundMe has been posted.… pic.twitter.com/2oa8XMT87Z — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) May 14, 2026

Controversy Surrounding ChudTheBuilder and His Troubled Digital History

The incident has magnified the intense scrutiny directed at Eatherly's broadcasting career. The Associated Press reported that an eyewitness identified the victim as a Black man, a detail that immediately fuelled broader public discourse.

This demographic observation resonated deeply with critics who previously condemned the streamer for his documented use of racial slurs. The intersection of his heavily criticised behaviour and this physical altercation has intensified news coverage globally.

Eatherly's legal troubles were already steadily mounting prior to the eruption of gunfire. Just days before the courthouse shooting, local police arrested the streamer after he allegedly departed a restaurant without paying his bill while broadcasting live.

Representatives for Eatherly have not issued any formal statements regarding the attempted murder allegations. Judicial proceedings remain in preliminary stages as local investigators continue to diligently gather critical forensic evidence from the Tennessee crime scene.