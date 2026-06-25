Higher mortgage rates could cost some UK homeowners far more than increased monthly repayments. Financial experts warn they may also lose hundreds of thousands of pounds in retirement savings if rising housing costs force them to reduce pension contributions.

New analysis from Standard Life estimates that someone paying an extra £866 a month after refinancing from a 2.5% fixed mortgage secured in 2021 to today's average five-year fixed rate of 5.63% could miss out on as much as £268,000 in retirement savings over 25 years if that money would otherwise have been invested in a pension.

While keeping up with mortgage repayments is an immediate priority for many households, experts say the hidden long-term cost of higher borrowing may be a growing retirement gap for homeowners across Britain.

Why Higher Mortgage Costs Affect More Than Monthly Budgets

Although the Bank of England recently kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75%, many homeowners reaching the end of older fixed-rate deals continue to face significantly higher borrowing costs as they remortgage.

Standard Life estimates that refinancing a £500,000 repayment mortgage over 25 years at today's average five-year fixed rate would cost around £213 more each month than at the beginning of the year. For borrowers leaving much cheaper deals agreed several years ago, the increase could be substantially higher.

Those additional housing costs reduce disposable income, leaving households with difficult decisions about where to cut spending. While discretionary purchases are often the first to go, financial experts say pension contributions are also at risk because they can appear easier to reduce in the short term.

The Hidden Cost of Cutting Pension Contributions

The immediate financial relief from reducing pension contributions can come at a significant long-term cost.

Standard Life's modelling suggests that someone contributing only the minimum automatic enrolment pension payments throughout their career could build a retirement fund worth around £210,000 by age 68.

However, contributing an additional £213 a month between the average first-time buyer age of 34 and retirement could increase that fund to approximately £276,000. For someone able to invest an extra £866 a month over the same period, the projected retirement pot could rise to around £478,000.

The difference reflects more than simple savings. Pension contributions benefit from tax relief, many employers match employee contributions, and long-term investment growth compounds returns over decades. Reducing contributions may therefore mean missing out on multiple sources of future wealth.

Is Home Ownership Becoming a Threat to Long-Term Wealth?

Home ownership has traditionally been viewed as a cornerstone of financial security. Yet rising housing costs are increasingly competing with other forms of wealth building.

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First-time buyers are purchasing homes later in life, while higher mortgage rates mean more income is being directed towards housing for longer periods. That leaves less available for pensions, investments, and other long-term savings.

The result could be a growing retirement gap for homeowners who succeed in getting onto the property ladder but struggle to maintain consistent pension contributions during their working lives.

A home has long been considered one of Britain's strongest financial assets. But for some households, the cost of maintaining home ownership may increasingly come at the expense of building adequate retirement savings.

What Homeowners Can Do

Standard Life says homeowners should avoid cutting pension contributions where possible, as doing so could mean missing out on valuable tax relief, employer contributions, and years of compound investment growth.

Reviewing household budgets, comparing mortgage products before remortgaging, and making full use of workplace pension schemes can all help preserve long-term savings. Employees should also check whether their pension includes salary sacrifice or employer matching, both of which can significantly boost retirement savings over time.

Resources such as MoneyHelper also provide free guidance for households balancing mortgage repayments with longer-term financial planning.

For many homeowners, managing higher mortgage costs will remain the immediate priority. But if rising borrowing costs continue to crowd out pension saving, today's mortgage pressures could become tomorrow's retirement crisis for a generation of UK homeowners.