Netflix's World War II drama The Mosquito Bowl brings an extraordinary and largely forgotten chapter of military history to the screen, telling the story of American football players who traded their sporting ambitions for military service before finding themselves competing in an unforgettable game on a Pacific island.

Directed by Peter Berg, the film features Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis as four former college football stars whose lives became intertwined during the Second World War.

But is The Mosquito Bowl based on a true story? The answer is yes. The film draws inspiration from an actual football match played by US Marines on Guadalcanal on Christmas Eve 1944, shortly before they were deployed to one of the Pacific War's bloodiest battles.

What Was the Real Mosquito Bowl?

The original Mosquito Bowl took place on 24 December 1944, when members of the US Marine Corps' 4th and 29th Regiments gathered on Guadalcanal to settle an argument about which unit had the stronger football team.

Both regiments belonged to the 6th Marine Division and included numerous talented athletes who had previously played college football.

According to author Buzz Bissinger, whose 2022 nonfiction book The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II inspired the Netflix adaptation, the 65 players included three All-Americans and seven former college captains.

The competition was organised with considerable enthusiasm. Printed team rosters, a public-address system, radio announcers and regimental bands helped create the atmosphere of a major sporting event.

However, the playing conditions were considerably different from those of a traditional American football stadium.

The match took place on a parade ground covered in coral, gravel and dirt, with no grass, protective helmets or padding.

Although the game was originally intended to be touch football, the Marines quickly turned it into a full-contact contest.

A United Press report from a Marine combat correspondent reportedly gave the event its memorable name, describing it as the 'Mosquito Bowl football classic'.

Who Were the Real Football Players?

Several participants had impressive sporting careers before joining the military.

Among them was Dave Schreiner, a two-time All-American football player at the University of Wisconsin who captained the 4th Regiment's team.

Tony Butkovich, a Purdue University All-American and Cleveland Rams draft pick, was another prominent participant.

The game also featured George Murphy, Notre Dame's 1942 captain, and Bob Bauman, another former Wisconsin football star.

John McLaughry, who had previously played for Brown University and the New York Giants, was also among the notable athletes involved.

Their sporting achievements made the match particularly significant, bringing together an extraordinary concentration of football talent during wartime.

What Happened During the Mosquito Bowl?

Accounts of the final moments differ. Bissinger recalled that a late field-goal attempt by the 4th Regiment was blocked, while sportswriter Terry Frei's reporting describes an interception by 4th Regiment quarterback Bob Spicer. Regardless of which account is correct, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The Marines reportedly wanted another opportunity to determine which regiment was superior. However, their commander, Alan Shapley, refused to organise a rematch. He wanted his men to avoid unnecessary injuries and save their strength for the fighting ahead.

With neither side scoring, the bets placed on the game were also settled as a draw.

What Happened to the Players After the Game?

The most devastating part of the Mosquito Bowl's history came just months later. The 6th Marine Division departed Guadalcanal in mid-March 1945 before landing on Okinawa on 1 April.

The ensuing battle lasted 82 days and became one of the most brutal campaigns of the Pacific War.

According to author Buzz Bissinger's historical account and History.com, 65 Marines participated in the Mosquito Bowl. Three months later, 15 of those players were killed during the Battle of Okinawa.

Netflix's own retrospective gives a slightly different figure, reporting that 64 men played in the match and 14 subsequently died during the battle.

Among those who died were Schreiner, Bauman and Butkovich.

George Murphy was also killed on 15 May while leading Marines near Sugar Loaf Hill. He died after stopping to help a wounded fellow Marine during a withdrawal.

Schreiner was wounded on 20 June and died the following day, aged just 24.

The devastating losses demonstrated how quickly the promising sporting careers and personal ambitions of these young men were overtaken by the realities of war.

How Accurate Is Netflix's 'The Mosquito Bowl'?

Peter Berg's film is adapted from Bissinger's 2022 nonfiction book, which reconstructs the lives of the players through military records, family archives, photographs and surviving correspondence. The filmmaker also co-wrote the screenplay with Mark L. Smith.

Netflix's adaptation focuses on four central figures: McLaughry, Bauman, Butkovich and Schreiner, portrayed respectively by Galitzine, Skarsgård, Nicholson and Francis.

While the film dramatises their experiences for storytelling purposes, its central historical event and the tragic fate of several participants are rooted in documented events.

The movie opened in select cinemas on 30 October 2026 before arriving on Netflix on 25 November 2026.