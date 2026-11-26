Ariana Grande told the Las Culturistas podcast she 'didn't feel safe to create' music with her former team and recalled being in 'survival mode' on her 2019 tour. She traced her discomfort to the working relationships surrounding the making and release of her music.

Grande, 33, described changes in her life during Wicked, including a shift in the people she worked with. Her former manager Scooter Braun had stopped managing her in August 2023 after a decade of working together. Her team later confirmed a new manager and a separate partnership with Braun's entertainment company, HYBE.

Why Ariana Grande Felt Safer With Her New Team

'I have a lot of trust in my life now,' Grande told the podcast. She described feeling more inspired to work with her current team.

'I think that when you have safety around you, your body knows, your instrument knows,' Grande told the podcast. She described feeling able to share her work and start over with her current collaborators. Making music with them, she explained, felt different in a way she had not expected.

Grande had previously discussed her relationship with her music in an interview with The New York Times. She described her old team as one factor in why the relationship had felt broken. 'I think it got away from me in a way I didn't expect,' she told the publication. 'There's a thing that comes along with your dreams coming true that feels dangerous at times.'

'Until quite recently, it was really hard for me to navigate and I think it stripped a lot of joy out of this for me,' she added.

What Changed for Ariana Grande After Braun

In June 2024, Grande's team confirmed Brandon Creed of Good World Management would manage her exclusively. Her representatives also confirmed she would work with HYBE to 'pursue creative opportunities' involving her cosmetics brand, R.E.M. Beauty.

Braun described the announcement as a new chapter in an Instagram post. He retired from artist management that same month to focus on his role as HYBE's chief executive. In discussing why she felt unsafe creating music, Grande referred to the relationships around her work without identifying Braun as responsible.

After parting ways with Braun as her manager, Grande released Eternal Sunshine and Petal and embarked on the Eternal Sunshine Tour. It was her first tour since the Sweetener World Tour in 2019.

The 2019 Tour Ariana Grande Spent in 'Survival Mode'

Grande described the Eternal Sunshine Tour as 'such a gorgeously corrective experience'.

'And the energy, being able to take it in this time was such a gift because I was really kind of numbed and in survival mode last time that I toured,' she told the podcast. 'I, for a million different reasons, was able to feel it all this time and let it in a different way. It was very special, really emotional.'

After the Eternal Sunshine Tour, Grande took a brief break from the spotlight amid renewed online commentary about her weight and appearance. She returned to promote the film Focker-In-Law. Grande was also set to release a two-part documentary about the making of the tour.