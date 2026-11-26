Ariana Grande has defended the creative direction of her 'Petal' music video during the 25 November episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. However, some social media users argued that her explanation overlooked their concerns about her appearance and the video's portrayal of body image.

The controversy dates back to 31 July 2026, when the music video premiered alongside Grande's eighth studio album, petal. The album's lead single was 'hate that i made you love me'.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the music video follows an aspiring actress navigating Hollywood's demands and expectations. While the production explores the pressures surrounding fame and appearance, some viewers questioned whether its imagery could reinforce unhealthy beauty standards.

Ariana Grande Defends the Artistic Vision Behind 'Petal'

During the podcast, Grande discussed Pepper, the fictional character she portrays in the music video. The storyline follows the aspiring actress through Hollywood auditions, where male executives criticise her appearance and pressure her to change.

Grande explained that her favourite part of the production was its ending, when Pepper returns to herself despite pressure from fictional executives to revert to her former image.

'I wouldn't change a thing,' Grande said, expressing pride in the project's creative direction.

The Grammy-winning singer also explained that public reactions had never dictated her musical decisions, although criticism had hurt her in the past.

Her explanation focused primarily on artistic expression and the character's journey. However, some viewers argued that their original criticism concerned the video's imagery rather than its narrative or underlying message.

An excerpt shared by Pop Crave on X subsequently attracted renewed criticism, with individual commenters questioning whether Grande had sufficiently addressed their concerns.

Ariana Grande talks about the internet reaction to the “petal” music video with ‘Las Culturistas.’ pic.twitter.com/SHjIYFYlfr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 25, 2026

Ariana Grande's Comments Renew Debate Over Body Image

Some social media users also referenced a Community Support notice that appeared beneath an Instagram post promoting the music video.

IBTimes UK previously reported in August that the notice referred to eating-disorder support resources. However, its origin and the circumstances surrounding its appearance remained unclear. Neither Instagram nor Grande's representatives had publicly explained why it appeared at the time of that report.

The notice does not establish that Grande has an eating disorder or any other medical condition. Online reactions have not been unanimous. While some commenters questioned the video's imagery, others defended its artistic message and objected to the continued scrutiny of Grande's physical appearance.

Grande has previously addressed similar discussions. In an April 2023 TikTok video, she urged people to reconsider how freely they commented on other people's bodies.

She explained that the appearance some fans had previously praised coincided with what she considered the unhealthiest period of her life. Grande disclosed that she had been taking antidepressants, drinking while taking them and eating poorly during that period.

'Healthy can look different,' she said, encouraging greater kindness towards others. Those disclosures concerned her past experiences and should not be interpreted as evidence about her current health.

Separately, Grande has two projects connected to her Eternal Sunshine Tour scheduled for release on Peacock in December.

The documentary, The Eternal Sunshine Diaries: The Making of the Tour, premieres on 11 December 2026 and follows the 30 days leading up to opening night.

The concert film, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, arrives on 12 December, featuring professionally filmed performances from the tour.