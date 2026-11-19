US President Donald Trump's request for the same gold baton and military honour once bestowed on General Douglas MacArthur has prompted a pointed online comparison between the celebrated wartime commander and the president's own Vietnam-era military record.

During a state luncheon at Malacañang Palace in Manila on 18 November, Trump joked that he wanted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to give him the historic distinction. One social media commenter responded by listing MacArthur's military achievements alongside Trump's four student deferments and subsequent medical disqualification during the Vietnam War.

What Trump Wants From Marcos

Trump made the remark while recalling how former Philippine President Manuel Quezon honoured MacArthur with a gold baton and the rank of field marshal of the Philippine Army.

'I'd like to have you do that to me, if you don't mind. I love that. I mean, why the hell shouldn't I get that?' Trump told guests during the luncheon.

The US president's comments were made in reference to the historic recognition MacArthur received in 1936. There was no announcement that Marcos had awarded Trump the baton or the military rank.

MacArthur's Military Career Vs Trump's Draft Record

The remark prompted a social media response contrasting the two Americans' military histories.

The commenter, Benedict Bernabe, listed MacArthur's positions as US Army Chief of Staff, Supreme Commander of Allied forces in the Southwest Pacific during World War II, Supreme Commander of the Allied Powers after the war and head of the United Nations Command during the Korean War.

The post also highlighted MacArthur's five-star rank as General of the Army and his unique position as the Philippine Army's field marshal.

In contrast, the commenter repeatedly described Trump as a 'draft dodger,' listing the years 1964, 1965, 1966, 1967 and 1968 in reference to his Vietnam-era draft history.

The comparison drew attention to the difference between MacArthur's extensive military service and Trump's lack of military service during the conflict.

What Happened to Trump During the Vietnam War Draft?

Trump did not serve in the Vietnam War. According to his Selective Service records, he received four student deferments while attending Fordham University and the University of Pennsylvania between 1964 and 1968.

After graduating, he was classified 1-A in July 1968, making him available for unrestricted military service. However, he underwent an Armed Forces physical examination on 17 September that year and was disqualified.

His classification subsequently changed to 1-Y, meaning he could be called up only in the event of a national emergency. It was later changed to 4-F in 1972, indicating that he was not qualified for military service.

Trump has previously attributed his medical disqualification to bone spurs in his heels. His military record has attracted scrutiny over the years, particularly during his presidential campaigns.

Why Manuel Quezon Honoured Douglas MacArthur

MacArthur's Philippine military distinction dates back to 19 June 1936, when Quezon appointed him field marshal of the Philippine Army.

The appointment came after MacArthur became military adviser to the Philippine Commonwealth in 1935, helping develop plans for the country's national defence as it prepared for independence.

MacArthur later commanded Allied forces in the Southwest Pacific during World War II. After Japanese forces invaded the Philippines in 1941, he left the country under orders from US President Franklin Roosevelt, famously promising, 'I shall return.'

He returned to the Philippines in October 1944 with Allied forces, beginning the campaign to liberate the country from Japanese occupation.