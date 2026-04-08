The suspect behind a new series of Nancy Guthrie ransom notes is likely 'someone who wants to be heard', a veteran cold case detective has suggested, after fresh messages claimed to know where the missing 84-year-old's body is and demanded payment in Bitcoin for the information.

The latest twist comes more than two months after Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The Arizona grandmother was last seen at her house on the night before she was reported missing on Sunday 1 February, and investigators have said they believe she was the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping'.

The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information that helps solve the case, while Savannah Guthrie has announced a separate family-backed reward of $1 million for any tip that leads to her mother's return.

New Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Revive Bitcoin Demand

On Monday 6 April, TMZ reported that it had received two new emails apparently from the same sender who contacted the outlet in the early days of the search, again demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information about Nancy Guthrie.

One email, according to TMZ, was blunt and chilling: 'I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is. Give me half a bitcoin and I'll tell you.' The writer went on to state that Nancy was 'dead'.

The second note took a different tack, claiming the 84-year-old had at one stage been seen alive across the border. 'I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora, Mexico,' the sender alleged, without providing names, dates or any verifiable detail.

There has been no independent confirmation that the emails are genuine or that the author has any real connection to the crime. At this stage, nothing in the ransom notes has been formally verified by authorities, so the claims should be treated with considerable caution.

Still, the timing of the messages is difficult to ignore. News of the latest notes emerged just as Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's Today programme for the first time since her mother vanished, a point unlikely to be lost on investigators already wary of attention-seekers attaching themselves to high-profile cases.

Detective Says Sender 'Wants To Be Heard'

Speaking to NewsNation investigative reporter Brian Entin on Tuesday 7 April, cold case detective Brian Martin tried to read the psychology behind the emails and sounded distinctly unimpressed by the financial logic of the demand.

'I would hope that, if it is the person involved in Miss Guthrie's disappearance, that they want to be heard and are legitimately trying to negotiate some type of deal or whatever it is that they're looking to do, and not maybe somebody who has ulterior motives for attention that has nothing to do with the case,' Martin said.

The detective then focused on what, to him, simply did not add up. The sender was asking for half a Bitcoin rather than trying to claim the much larger official rewards available for credible information.

'Why would you not just submit a tip to a legitimate Crime Stoppers or to the sheriff's department or to the FBI or to the tip line that's set up and get the $100,000?' Martin asked. 'That makes it a little suspect to me.'

At present, the FBI's $100,000 reward remains on the table. On top of that, Savannah Guthrie has said a separate reward linked directly to her mother's safe return has been increased to $1 million.

Against those figures, the anonymous author's fixation on cryptocurrency feels, at the very least, out of step with a straightforward ransom demand.

Emails Raise More Questions Than Answers

The emails read as much like a grievance as an offer of help. In one, the sender lashed out at investigators for allegedly dismissing them.

'It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of February for a Bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam,' one note read. 'They are free and the case is frozen but the ego's remain hot when it comes to me.'

The same writer insisted they had nothing to do with what they described as the 'horrific crime', claiming to have been outside the United States for more than five years. They cast themselves instead as a potential asset in need of compensation and protection.

'I just want what's fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program,' the author wrote.

That mix of self-pity, accusation and conditional co-operation is familiar to detectives who have dealt with hoaxes in other high-profile disappearances. Former FBI profiler Jim Martin stopped short of calling the notes a scam, but his scepticism was clear.

The idea that someone with genuine, case-breaking knowledge would turn to a celebrity news outlet and ask for half a Bitcoin, rather than use established law-enforcement channels with six- and seven-figure rewards attached, is viewed by investigators as difficult to reconcile.

For now, neither TMZ nor NewsNation has indicated that law enforcement has authenticated the sender or substantiated any of the claims in the emails. Until that changes, the messages remain in limbo: potentially significant, possibly worthless, and part of the mounting pressure surrounding a family and an investigation that, as the anonymous writer put it, can feel 'frozen' even as public attention remains intense.