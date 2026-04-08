Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken a darker and more bewildering turn in Tucson, Arizona, after a new ransom-style message claimed she is dead and offered to reveal the location of her body in exchange for one Bitcoin.

The demand, which references earlier claims that the 84‑year‑old was seen alive in Sonora, Mexico, has not been verified by law enforcement and is being treated with caution by investigators and former agents alike.

Conflicting Bitcoin Claims Over Whether Nancy Guthrie Is Dead Or Alive

The latest twist centres on a series of messages sent not to detectives, but to media outlets. TMZ and NewsNation report that a repeat sender has been contacting them with claims about Nancy Guthrie's fate, demanding payment in cryptocurrency.

In an earlier note, this individual told TMZ they could 'deliver' Guthrie's alleged kidnappers 'on a silver platter' for one Bitcoin. They also claimed to have seen her alive with captors in the Mexican state of Sonora.

In the newest message, they appear to undercut their own story, alleging that Guthrie is now dead and offering to provide the location of her body in return for that same Bitcoin payment, a sum put at around $69,000 (£51,280).

The contradictions have raised immediate doubts among seasoned investigators. Retired FBI agent Jason Pack, speaking to NewsNation, questioned both the messenger and the method. He pointed out that the note surfaced on the very day Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC's Today show after stepping away following her mother's disappearance.

'Real witnesses go to law enforcement, not the media,' Pack said.

Detective Brian Martin, a cold‑case specialist who appeared on Brian Entin Investigates, noted the mismatch between the Bitcoin demand and the official reward structure in the case.

'Why would you not just submit a tip to a legitimate Crime Stoppers or to the sheriff's department or to the FBI or to the tip line that's set up and get the $100,000 (£74,319)?' he asked.

Read more Nancy Guthrie 'Real' Ransom Notes Spark Fury as Claims Suggest an Insider May Know Who Took Her Nancy Guthrie 'Real' Ransom Notes Spark Fury as Claims Suggest an Insider May Know Who Took Her

Guthrie's family has put up a $1 million (£743,195) reward for information that leads to her recovery. Separately, more than $200,000 (£148,639) is being offered for leads that could locate her or secure the arrest and conviction of anyone involved, including up to $100,000 (£74,319) from the FBI.

Is Nancy Guthrie Dead Or Alive? Experts Split On Ransom Note Motive

Pressed on what might motivate the sender, Martin sounded wary. He told NewsNation that the person behind the notes appears to be 'somebody who wants to be heard', and he floated two starkly different possibilities.

'I would hope that, if it is the person involved in Miss Guthrie's disappearance, that they want to be heard and are legitimately trying to negotiate some type of deal or whatever it is that they're looking to do,' he said. 'And not maybe somebody who has ulterior motives for attention that has nothing to do with the case.'

The anonymous writer has insisted, according to TMZ, that they have nothing to do with what they call the 'horrific crime', denying greed and criticising the FBI for treating earlier messages as a scam.

In one note they cited a specific area for the first time, claiming, 'I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora Mexico.' In another, they flatly declared Guthrie dead and hinted at a burial site.

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation, told Newsweek it is aware of reports about possible ransom notes and that 'all tips and leads' are passed directly to detectives working alongside the FBI.

The Bureau has not confirmed the authenticity of any of the messages linked to the case. At this stage, there is no formal indication Guthrie has crossed the border into Mexico, nor any official confirmation that she is dead.

Savannah Guthrie herself has acknowledged the noise around ransom communications. In a recent Today interview, she said she believed most of the notes sent to her family were fake, adding that only two were considered by them to be genuine.

Pressure On Investigators As Search For Nancy Guthrie Enters Third Month

Away from the digital sideshow, pressure is building on those actually tasked with finding Nancy Guthrie. Some former officers are openly urging a far more aggressive approach.

Retired NYPD sergeant Joe Giacalone, another veteran of cold‑case work, told NewsNation's Brian Entin that if this file landed on his desk now, he would assemble what he called an 'international cold case task force', pulling in every agency within 100 miles of where the crime occurred.

He argued that federal agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration should already be fully engaged, noting that 'Mexico is not that far away' and suggesting the DEA has assets and confidential informants who could be useful.

Giacalone went further, arguing that information about those behind Guthrie's disappearance would be a 'get‑out‑of‑jail‑free card' for inmates with knowledge to trade. He said he would be 'debriefing every prisoner that gets arrested within that 100‑mile radius', asking new arrivals in local jails whether they had heard anything about the case and seeing who might be willing to cut a deal.

Blunt Words on 'Forensic Promises'

He also had blunt words for any agency tempted to lean too heavily on forensic promises.

'There comes a point, you have to go and shake the trees and create your own leads,' he said. 'I don't want to see police departments sit back and say, "Well, we have DNA, possibly." No, you have nothing until you get it back, that's the first thing. And even if you get it back, you don't know if it's going to be usable. Get off your butts, go out there, and start shaking your own trees.'

The sheriff's office has previously defended its handling of the investigation in the face of criticism, emphasising that every tip is reviewed and that detectives are working closely with federal partners.

Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home just outside Tucson on 31 January 2026. She was reported missing the following day. The FBI quickly joined the Pima County Sheriff's Department in a wide‑ranging search. Yet more than two months on, there is still no named suspect and no confirmed sighting of the pensioner.

Back on air on Monday, Savannah Guthrie thanked viewers for their support and said, 'I received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much.'