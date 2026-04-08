The luxury lifestyle of North Hollywood socialite Jasveen Sangha was built on a foundation of high-grade narcotics, celebrity connections and an image carefully crafted for social media. Known as the 'Ketamine Queen', her career as a high-end drug trafficker has come to a definitive end following one of the most high-profile overdose cases in Hollywood history: Matthew Perry's.

Sangha's operation, which once thrived in the shadows of the entertainment industry, has been dismantled by federal authorities as she has been sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for Perry's overdose death. Her conviction marks a significant moment in the ongoing battle against the unregulated distribution of powerful anaesthetics within affluent circles.

Who Is Jasveen Sangha: The 'Ketamine Queen'

Jasveen Sangha is a 42-year-old British-American drug dealer. She was of Indian descent, born in the United Kingdom, and was a fixture in the Los Angeles social scene before her legal troubles began. She grew up in a comfortable environment and attended Calabasas High School in Calabasas, California.

Despite her frequent social media posts showcasing designer clothing and international travel, her actual net worth remains publicly undisclosed. She has over 12,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as a curator of art, events and music. Based on her bio, she graduated from UC Irvine in 2005 and earned her Master of Business Administration from Hult Business School in 2010.

Her Instagram profile served as a carefully curated digital veneer, projecting the image of a sophisticated 'curator of art' and a global jet-setter. Her feed was filled with photos from high-end excursions, featuring snapshots of her indulging in luxury amenities like caviar, afternoon tea and exclusive Hollywood lounges. This 'posh lifestyle' was often shared with the rich and famous, masking the reality of her North Hollywood 'stash house' behind a façade of high-society leisure.

However, her life of leisure was permanently altered when she was identified as the primary source of the ketamine that killed 'Friends' star Matthew Perry. Authorities claim she supplied the specific batch that led to the actor's fatal respiratory distress in his hot tub.

Prosecutors described her residence as a 'drug-selling emporium' that funded her luxurious lifestyle, BBC reported.

Federal Court Hands Down 15-Year Prison Sentence

Sangha was among the five individuals, including two doctors, who had been charged with Perry's death. The '17 Again' star suffered a fatal ketamine overdose in October 2023.

Sangha initially denied the charges against her but pleaded guilty in September 2025. The other four defendants also pleaded guilty.

On Wednesday, a federal judge sentenced Sangha to 15 years in prison for her role in Perry's overdose death. The sentencing followed a trial that detailed how Sangha continued to sell the drug even after learning of its potential lethality.

Prosecutors argued that Sangha showed a blatant disregard for human life, treating her illegal business with the cold efficiency of a corporate executive. According to them, after supplying the drugs that caused Perry's death, Sangha 'didn't care and kept selling.' Her conduct reportedly showed 'cold callousness and disregard for life.'

'She chose profits over people, and her actions have caused immense pain to the victims' families and loved ones,' the prosecutors wrote.

During the proceedings, the court heard that Sangha used encrypted messaging apps to coordinate sales and evade law-enforcement detection. The 15-year term reflects the severity of the charges, which included conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Her conviction is intended as a stern warning to other illicit suppliers operating in the luxury market.

Matthew Perry's Stepmum Calls Ketamine Queen 'Heartless'

The sentencing provided a moment of closure for Matthew Perry's family, who have been vocal about the predatory nature of his suppliers. His stepmother, Debbie Perry, spoke outside the court, describing Sangha as a 'heartless woman' for profiting from the actor's well-known struggles with addiction.

'You caused this... You who has talent for business enough to make money chose the one way that hurts people,' Debbie said in a statement submitted to the California court. 'Please give this heartless woman the maximum prison sentence so she won't be able to hurt other families like ours.'

According to Perry's family, he had been seeking legitimate treatment for depression through ketamine infusion therapy. However, Sangha and her associates exploited his vulnerability by providing unregulated doses outside of a clinical setting.

Debbie Perry's emotional testimony underscored the devastating impact Sangha's business had on the actor's loved ones. The family expressed relief that the person they hold responsible for Perry's final, fatal dose will now face over a decade behind bars.

As Sangha prepares to begin her term, more details regarding her criminal operation continue to emerge through official reports. The case remains a dark chapter in Hollywood's long-standing struggle with substance abuse and the dealers who facilitate it.