Investigators probing the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84‑year‑old mother of Today show co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie, are now grappling with a theory that the abduction may have involved more than a lone suspect.

The case, which began on 1 February 2026 when the elderly woman vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home, has seen no arrests and few definitive breakthroughs, even as law enforcement expands its inquiries and experts weigh in with differing views on how the crime unfolded.

Former Sheriff Suggests Multiple Participants

One of the more provocative developments in recent days has come from retired Pima County law enforcement veteran Kurt Dabb, who told media that the scale and coordination apparent in the case suggest the involvement of multiple accomplices rather than a single perpetrator.

According to reporting that highlights his assessment, Dabb believes that 'two to four accomplices' may have participated in the abduction. 'The logistics of something of this magnitude is too much for one person to handle, in my professional opinion, based on the facts as I know them right now,' he said.

Dabb's view resonates with broader speculation from analysts who see elements of the known evidence suggesting planning rather than a random act. For instance, security footage released by the FBI showed a masked individual tampering with a front‑door camera outside Nancy Guthrie's residence around the time she disappeared.

Despite these theories, law enforcement authorities have not confirmed that more than one suspect was involved, and no one has been charged in connection with the case. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department continue to treat the investigation as active and urge the public to come forward with any information.

Harsh Terrain Hindering Search Efforts

Search teams are facing significant delays due to the rugged, hazardous terrain surrounding Nancy Guthrie's home. Crime reporter and investigator Sheryl McCollum emphasised the difficulties ground teams face.

'I mean, the plants can cut you,' McCollum said. 'There are rattlesnakes. There are bobcats. There are mountain lions. There are black bears. The ground is so hard, it's like cement. There's just rocks everywhere. And then you've got extreme heat.'

She noted that the expansive, perilous landscape limits search operations, particularly for trained dogs. 'But canines would have a limited time they could work... It's not like you can take these dogs out there for half a day.'

Evidence and Broader Investigative Leads

From the outset, the circumstances surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance appeared highly unusual. Investigators found evidence of forced entry at her home, and the victim's personal belongings, including her phone and purse, were left behind, consistent with an involuntary abduction rather than a voluntary departure.

Surveillance evidence became an early focal point when authorities released images showing a masked figure carrying a backpack near Guthrie's front door in the early hours of 1 February. The footage showed the individual attempting to obstruct or disable the camera before Guthrie's pacemaker monitor lost connection.

The FBI also offered a reward of US $100,000 for information that might lead to the resolution of the case, and the Guthrie family has separately offered a $1 million reward for information that might help locate Nancy.

Ransom Notes and Confusion

Adding to the complexity, several alleged ransom notes have been circulated to law enforcement and media organisations. Some authorities and former agents have questioned the authenticity of certain demands, with suggestions that a 'ransom' message might be a hoax or even an 'apology letter' rather than a genuine demand.

Derrick Callella, a man once accused of sending a hoax ransom note related to the case, was later released from federal custody under conditions including monitoring of his devices and no contact with witnesses, highlighting the challenge investigators face in separating legitimate leads from opportunistic interference.

What Happens Next

With no suspects publicly identified and law enforcement still analysing evidence, the possibility that more than one person was involved remains an unproven yet influential theory in media and expert commentary circles. Investigators continue to pursue leads, including interviews, forensic data, and a broad appeal for public assistance.

As the investigation stretches into its second month, with the family and authorities seeking answers, the notion of multiple accomplices adds a new dimension to an already baffling and tragic case.