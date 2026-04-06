Nancy Guthrie has been missing for more than two months after her abduction from her Tucson home. Her family holds out hope for reunion despite numerous unverified leads that have failed to yield her location.

A source claiming knowledge of her whereabouts and abductor has contacted a US media outlet, renewing attention on the case. The individual, who has no direct connection to the events and is reportedly abroad, is said to be seeking half a bitcoin (£30,000) for details.

New Clue Emerges in Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Case

According to TMZ, the same individual has been sending them emails about Nancy's disappearance since February. However, the endless emails paused briefly before resuming just recently. In their video discussion, the outlet's reporters weighed in on why they think the latest clue made sense.

The insider, who is not related to the kidnapping case and is currently out of the country, is reportedly seeking half a bitcoin to provide information regarding Nancy's location. They are very persistent in giving TMZ this crucial information, which convinced the team that they know something others do not. If proven to be a scam, the insider can face a federal crime, which seems to be too big a risk in exchange for half a bitcoin.

TMZ received yet another ransom note from a repeat sender this morning concerning the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the "Today" show anchor desk. pic.twitter.com/F26OvcvulE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026

Why the New Clue Seems Legit

TMZ already forwarded the email to the FBI, which is something that they have also done in the past. They said that it is safe to assume that the FBI doesn't think the insider's claims are true because they did not request Savannah to pay the ransom. On the other hand, the reporters do not understand why the insider is seeking half a bitcoin in exchange for such crucial information when bitcoins do not have a huge value anymore.

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While it is difficult to know for sure if the insider is telling the truth or not, reporter Harvey Levin said that there's something about the email that made him think he knows something. However, only time will tell if this is really the case.

Where the Case Stands Today

Nancy's disappearance is far from being a cold case. In fact, thousands of tips continue to come in with hopes of locating her. However, nothing has directed them to where Nancy's body is. As of writing, investigators continue to run lab analyses on DNA found at Nancy's home. Photo and video evidence are also being analysed.

Savannah Guthrie on Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance

Savannah and her siblings previously offered $1 million to bring their mom home. Nancy's children were not considered suspects in her disappearance. On Monday, Savannah officially returned to the 'Today'show. She decided to take a break following Nancy's kidnapping.

'It's good to be home,' she told her co-hosts. 'It's good to have you back home,' her co-hosts replied.

Last month, Savannah sat down for an interview with NBC, where she expressed her guilt over her mom's kidnapping. She said that she thinks it was her fault that was why Nancy was targeted. The 84-year-old was a private individual who became public because her daughter hosted a popular US TV show.