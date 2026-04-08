The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has taken another turn after two new messages surfaced from a persistent tipster claiming inside knowledge, including a statement that they saw her alive in Mexico, while also insisting she is now dead.

The conflicting claims, sent to the media on 6 April, have added fresh uncertainty to a case that has remained unresolved for over two months, even as investigators continue to treat it as a kidnapping with no confirmed outcome.

What Happened the Night She Disappeared

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona, in the early hours of 1 February 2026. The timeline leading up to her disappearance has remained a central focus for investigators.

According to reports, she had spent the evening with family before returning home at around 9:50pm. Hours later, her doorbell camera was manually disabled, and motion was detected shortly after. By the next morning, she had missed a scheduled church service — unusual enough that family members checked on her and called 911.

Authorities later confirmed that the blood found outside her home matched hers. Despite that, there were no signs of a struggle inside, and no forced entry beyond the camera tampering. The case was quickly classified as an abduction.

Early Ransom Notes and False Leads

Within 24 hours of her disappearance, media outlets began receiving ransom-style messages demanding millions in Bitcoin. Some of those notes included details that had not been publicly released, raising questions about their origin.

Multiple messages followed over the next few days, but none led to confirmed contact with Nancy or her safe return. One person was later arrested for sending fake ransom texts, highlighting the number of false leads investigators have had to sort through.

Family members, including her daughter Savannah Guthrie, made public appeals for information and indicated they were willing to cooperate with any credible communication.

A Recurring Tipster and Shifting Claims

Since mid-February, a separate individual has repeatedly contacted outlets, offering to identify those responsible for the kidnapping in exchange for Bitcoin. Unlike the initial ransom messages, this person has never claimed to have Nancy or to be directly involved.

The latest messages, sent on 6 April, mark a shift. In one note, the sender claimed to know where her body is and stated plainly that 'she is dead,' while again demanding payment in exchange for information.

Shortly after, a second message followed with a different claim: that the sender had seen her alive with unidentified individuals in Sonora, Mexico, a region just south of Arizona.

Why the Latest Notes Stand Out

The contradiction between the two claims — alive in one message, dead in another — has drawn attention. It is also the first time a specific location has been mentioned in any of the communications tied to the case.

The sender continues to insist they are not involved in the crime, claiming they have been outside the United States for years and are only seeking payment for information. They have also criticised investigators, suggesting their tips have been dismissed.

Authorities have not confirmed any of the claims in the messages.

Where the Investigation Stands

The FBI and local law enforcement have said they are reviewing every lead, including the latest notes. However, there has been no indication that the messages have changed the direction of the investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. No dead body has been recovered, and no verified proof of life has emerged since early February.

The case remains open, with a reward still in place and hundreds of tips reviewed so far.