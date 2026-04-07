The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a strange turn after an anonymous sender contacted media outlets with a specific financial demand.

While authorities remain cautious about the validity of these claims, the detailed nature of the correspondence has injected new urgency into the search for the missing mother.

Alleged Sightings Across the Mexican Border

The search for Nancy Guthrie has seen a sudden development after two new notes arrived from the same source. This individual is now offering to identify the kidnapper and has shared a precise location, marking the first time someone has claimed to have seen her across the border in Mexico.

On Monday morning, just as Savannah Guthrie reappeared on 'TODAY', a new message reached TMZ. The sender remains firm on their demand for payment in bitcoin in exchange for information about those involved.

TMZ received yet another ransom note from a repeat sender this morning concerning the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the "Today" show anchor desk. pic.twitter.com/F26OvcvulE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026

A second letter was sent right after 'TMZ Live' covered the initial note, with the sender claiming, 'I saw her alive with them in the state of Sonora Mexico.' This location is a large state bordering Arizona, where Nancy was kidnapped from her house in Tucson—roughly 70 miles from the border—back in February.

Contradictory Messages and FBI Scepticism

There is a contradiction in the messages, as the first note actually claims 'she is dead' rather than alive. While TMZ shared this information with the FBI, the authorities appear to be questioning its legitimacy, as no payments have been made to the specific bitcoin address created two months ago.

Australian-born TV host Savannah Guthrie has made a heartbreaking admission in the US, saying her mother Nancy, may be dead, as her family offers a $1 million reward for information 24 days after her abduction. pic.twitter.com/4nme5TlcVg — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) February 25, 2026

The individual behind these messages is obviously aware that the FBI remains sceptical, as they expressed their frustration in the first letter. They wrote, 'It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam ... they are free and the case is frozen but the ego's remain hot when it comes to me. Arrogance at it's finest.'

Proposed Payment Structure and Claims of Innocence

Even with Bitcoin's price on the decline, it is curious that neither the FBI nor the family are taking a chance on this lead. The sender has suggested a split payment, requesting half a bitcoin for the initial information and the remaining half once a public arrest is made and confirmed.

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Those behind the messages are trying to clear their name, stating they have been out of the country for more than half a decade. They claim to have had nothing to do with the 'horrific crime' and are simply offering to sell what they know.

Within the second message, the individual maintains that greed is not their driving force. They argue their request is simply about what is right, stating, 'I just want whats fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program.'

Pima County Sheriff's Office and FBI Coordinate on Tips

Officials from the Pima County Sheriff's Office have acknowledged the reports of potential ransom demands in this puzzling investigation. According to a department representative, 'All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI.'