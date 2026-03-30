Nancy Guthrie's family publicly vowed to pay her ransom nearly two months ago, but monitoring of the Bitcoin address tied to the demand confirms no payment was ever made, and an unverified second note may explain why.

Why the Guthrie Family Never Paid the Ransom

The 84-year-old mother of NBC 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has been missing since 31 January 2026. In an early February Instagram video, Savannah and her siblings, Camron and Annie, addressed the alleged kidnappers directly. 'We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her,' Savannah said. 'This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.'

But the family never did. TMZ, which first reported receiving the original ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin, confirmed through ongoing monitoring that the cryptocurrency wallet has remained empty. It stayed that way past the original deadline and through Day 58 of the search.

The gap between the family's public pledge and the untouched wallet became a central question on The Megyn Kelly Show on 28 March. 'Why didn't the Guthrie family ever pay a ransom if they believed, as Savannah told us yesterday, that two of those ransom notes they received were authentic?' Kelly asked. 'Why wouldn't they have paid the money?'

An Alleged Apology That Changed Everything

The answer may sit in a second message. According to unverified reports discussed on Kelly's programme, the second note was not a ransom demand at all. It was reportedly an apology.

The message allegedly stated that Nancy had 'gone to be with God' after an unexpected heart condition proved fatal during her captivity. The senders reportedly claimed they hadn't realised the severity of her condition.

Nancy Guthrie uses a pacemaker and requires daily medication for a heart condition. Her pacemaker last sent a signal to her phone at approximately 2:00 a.m. on 1 February, just hours after her family dropped her off at home following dinner, according to a source briefed on the investigation.

If the family received a message indicating Nancy was no longer alive, paying a ransom would have served no purpose. Law enforcement typically advises against making payments without proof of life, and no such proof has ever been provided in this case. By 23 March, the family's language had shifted.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the Guthrie siblings said they wanted to 'celebrate her beautiful and courageous life' but could not 'do that until she is brought to her final place of rest.'

Former FBI Agents Cast Doubt on the Notes

Not everyone is convinced the apology note is genuine. Former FBI supervisory special agent James Hamilton, appearing alongside veteran investigator Maureen O'Connell on Kelly's programme, called the correspondence the work of opportunists. Hamilton said the letters showed the patterns of 'scam artists' who prey on 'grief' and 'vulnerability'. He pointed out that details about Nancy's health conditions were publicly available, meaning references to a heart condition don't confirm insider knowledge.

But Savannah herself appears to disagree. In her 26 March interview with Hoda Kotb, she said she believed two of the multiple ransom notes the family received were authentic. 'I believe the two notes that we received, that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real,' she told Kotb through tears.

A Case at a Critical Inflection Point

The investigation now rests heavily on forensic science. DNA recovered from inside Nancy's Tucson home didn't match her, her family, or anyone in close contact with her.

However, the sample is a mixture containing genetic material from more than one person, making it difficult to isolate a single profile. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the lab has reported 'challenges' with the evidence but remains hopeful that advancing technology could produce a result within weeks or months.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pima County Sheriff's Department continue to investigate actively. The family's $1 million reward remains in place. The FBI is separately offering up to $100,000 for information leading to Nancy's recovery or an arrest.

Fifty-eight days in, no suspect has been named. No arrest has been made. And the question that started with a Bitcoin wallet and an empty payment has become something far heavier.

Whether the apology note tells the truth or serves as manipulation, it appears to have shaped the family's response and reframed the public conversation around what may have happened to Nancy Guthrie.