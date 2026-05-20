The global social media community is mourning the loss of Kenneth 'Kenny' Jary, the beloved US Navy veteran and viral TikTok sensation widely known as 'Patriotic Kenny,' who passed away peacefully on Monday, 18 May 2026. He was 84 years old.

The heartwarming content creator, who amassed a dedicated following of more than four million users across TikTok and Instagram, passed away surrounded by loved ones following a short, courageous battle with Stage 4 metastatic lung cancer.

Celebrated for his infectious optimism, unapologetic kindness, and unyielding patriotic spirit, Jary transformed a late-in-life brush with internet fame into a highly successful charitable mission dedicated to restoring independence to disabled military veterans across the United States.

Influencer and Navy Veteran, Patriotic Kenny, Died at 84

The heartbreaking announcement of Jary's passing was shared on his official social media accounts by his close friend and neighbour, Amanda Kline, triggering an immediate outpouring of global grief.

'The tears may never stop flowing,' the emotional tribute read.

@patriotickenny The tears may never stop flowing. It is with the most indescribable sadness we share that Patriotic Kenny has passed. He experienced the most profound love and was Earth’s bright light. He passed surrounded by love and he was in peace. Any memorial contributions should go to his amazing nonprofit, the Patriotic Kenny Foundation. We will share more as time goes on. #patriotickenny #patriotickennyfoundation ♬ Echoes of Dreams - kumagoro

'It is with the most indescribable sadness we share that Patriotic Kenny has passed. He experienced the most profound love and was Earth's bright light. He passed surrounded by love and he was in peace.'

In late March, the veteran revealed his advanced lung cancer diagnosis, yet he continuously vowed to remain a beacon of positivity for his audience. Following the diagnosis, a GoFundMe campaign was launched and quickly raised more than $330,000 (£250,000) for his medical expenses, leaving the elderly star deeply moved.

'That is just unbelievable, and I mean it,' an emotional Jary stated in a video addressing his followers. 'If I can make some more kids and people happy and veterans — you know, mainly veterans — I'd be so much happier.'

Patriotic Kenny's Final Days

In an exclusive interview, Kline shared Jary's final days, 'The last few weeks and months with Kenny were just precious,' she told People. 'He was surrounded by people who loved him and cared about him, and he was able to pass in peace.'

Jary and Kline were neighbours along with another friend, Jenny. They met in 2021 after they were introduced by a mutual friends and quickly they became 'like chosen family,' she said. Klein later realised that Jary's personality would be perfect for social media.

'I noticed everybody in town loved Kenny,' she said. 'Every time they'd see Kenny, they just lit up and loved him. I knew we should spread his joy a little beyond the town.'

Klein set up his TikTok account, with Jary's approval, even though he had no idea what TikTok was, and came up with the name 'Patriotic Kenny,' a reference to the dozens of American flags in his yard.

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Upon learning his cancer diagnosis, Kline said, Jary 'had a feeling.' But Jary's next response was, 'I could say it's not fair that I got cancer. But what I could also say is it's not fair that I've had the kind of life I've had for the last five years, and everybody hasn't experienced that kind of life. I wish everybody could have the kind of goodness and life that I've had.'

Kline said 'That's so Kenny. He took the most horrific news and turned it into something positive.'

Who Was Patriotic Kenny?

Beyond his social media fame, Patriotic Kenny was born Kenneth Ray Jary on 29 January 1942 in Ramsey, Minnesota. The future internet star grew up in St Paul before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1959.

During his military career, he served with a refueling squadron aboard the USS Okinawa during the high-stakes events of the Cuban Missile Crisis. After leaving the military, Jary spent 32 years working for the Ford Motor Company before retiring to the small town of Willernie, Minnesota.

His unexpected rise to international digital stardom began in 2021 when his custom mobility scooter, heavily decorated with American flags, completely broke down. Kline launched a crowdfunding campaign and filmed Jary's emotional reaction to the amount.

The video immediately went viral, generating thousands of dollars within hours and giving birth to Jary's iconic, signature catchphrase: 'Oh my goodness, Amanda!' As reported by TMZ, viewers instantly connected with his complete sincerity, turning the humble veteran into one of the most uniquely popular and heartwarming fixtures on modern digital platforms.

The Patriotic Kenny Foundation

Rather than using his newfound wealth solely for personal comfort, Jary decided to launch the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, a registered non-profit organization focused entirely on providing free electric mobility scooters to struggling military veterans in need.

Jary frequently credited the supportive online community with giving him a completely renewed sense of purpose, stating that helping others had completely changed him as a person. According to the foundation, they successfully distributed nearly 200 mobility scooters to veterans nationwide.

At the end of the tribute, they wrote: 'Any memorial contributions should go to his amazing nonprofit, the @patriotickennyfoundation which will live on in his memory.'