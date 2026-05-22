Floyd Mayweather is once again making headlines for reasons outside the boxing ring, and this latest situation could end up becoming one of the most expensive chapters of his post-retirement life. The undefeated boxing icon has spent years building an image around wealth, luxury, and untouchable success, but recent developments have placed fresh attention on his finances and legal troubles.

Over the past few weeks, Mayweather has found himself dealing with mounting pressure tied to money matters, court rulings, and obligations that continue to follow him away from boxing. While the 49-year-old remains active with exhibition fights and public appearances, new reports out of Las Vegas suggest his problems behind the scenes may be growing far more serious. One case in particular has now drawn widespread attention after a judge reportedly delivered a major ruling involving a woman connected to one of Mayweather's own businesses.

IRS Problems Continue To Hang Over Mayweather

Mayweather's recent financial problems first drew attention after reports surfaced that the IRS had threatened to revoke his passports because of unpaid taxes. According to the filing made in Las Vegas last month, the IRS placed a $7.3 million lien against the boxing legend and businessman over unpaid balances linked to 2018 and 2023.

The lien was reportedly filed in Las Vegas, where Mayweather owns property. Court records showed the balance remained unpaid as of March 26. An attorney representing Mayweather declined to comment on the matter after details of the filing became public.

The lien gives the government the ability to lay claim to Mayweather's property until the debt is settled, adding another serious issue for the former champion to handle. The situation has fuelled fresh discussion around Mayweather's finances despite his long-standing reputation as one of boxing's highest earners.

Mayweather spent years promoting his enormous wealth and flashy lifestyle throughout his career. From luxury cars to private jets and stacks of cash displayed on social media, the unbeaten boxer built much of his public image around financial success. However, the recent IRS filing has painted a very different picture behind the scenes.

The timing of the tax issues has also raised eyebrows because of Mayweather's increasingly active exhibition schedule. Despite retiring from professional boxing years ago, the 49-year-old continues to accept high-profile fights and appearances around the world.

Reports state that Mayweather already has three fights lined up this year, including a rematch with Manny Pacquiao and an exhibition bout with Mike Tyson later in the year. The packed schedule has led many observers to connect his recent return to the ring with the growing financial pressure surrounding him.

Judge Declares Mayweather Father In Court Case

While Mayweather was already dealing with the IRS situation, TMZ reported that the former boxer was also hit with a major ruling in a paternity case involving a dancer from one of his Las Vegas strip clubs.

According to the outlet, Mayweather has now been ordered to pay $1 million in back child support in addition to monthly payments of $33,000 for a young girl identified in court documents as Price Moorehead.

TMZ stated that Mayweather, 49, was legally declared the father of the four-year-old child in March 2026. Court documents obtained by the outlet reportedly included the judge's ruling, which stated: 'The court finds that Floyd Mayweather, Jr., is the father of Price Moorehead.'

The case has added yet another layer to the growing list of legal and financial matters surrounding the former boxing star. The reported monthly payment alone represents a massive long-term commitment, while the additional $1 million back payment immediately places further pressure on Mayweather's finances.

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The situation has also attracted attention because of the connection to one of Mayweather's own Las Vegas businesses. TMZ reported that the child's mother worked as a dancer at a strip club owned by the boxing legend.

So far, there has been no public response from Mayweather regarding the ruling. However, the timing of the case has intensified discussion around his current financial position as multiple legal obligations continue to surface at the same time.

For years, Mayweather was viewed as untouchable financially because of the enormous purses he earned throughout his boxing career. Yet the combination of tax liens, passport threats, and child support payments has created a very different narrative around the former champion in recent months.

Even with those issues hanging over him, Mayweather does not appear to be slowing down professionally. With several exhibition fights still scheduled this year, the boxing icon continues to remain active in the public eye while dealing with mounting legal and financial pressure away from the ring.