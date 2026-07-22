NBA 2K27 has revealed its cover athletes, confirming Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose as the three stars leading this year's game.

The Standard Edition of NBA 2K27 will be launched on 4 September, while players who buy the Deluxe or Ultra Edition will get early access beginning 28 August. That gives upgraded-edition players one full week to start playing before the wider release, a familiar strategy for the franchise as it builds hype around MyCAREER, MyTEAM and online modes.

This year's covers also carry a clear theme. Wembanyama, Clark and Rose all entered their leagues as No. 1 draft picks, all won Rookie of the Year, and all became defining figures in very different basketball eras.

Victor Wembanyama Leads the Standard Edition

Victor Wembanyama will appear on the Standard Edition cover, becoming the first San Antonio Spurs player to receive the honour.

We are not alone 👽



Victor Wembanyama has landed as your NBA 2K27 Standard Edition Cover Athlete



Pre-order NBA 2K27 now! ➡️ https://t.co/wflnyoAd5R pic.twitter.com/Xww8BE9uLK — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 22, 2026

The choice comes after another huge year for the French star, who has quickly become one of the NBA's most marketable players. Wembanyama averaged 23.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across the 2026 playoffs as the Spurs reached the NBA Finals.

He also capped his season by winning Defensive Player of the Year unanimously, adding another major achievement to a career that already feels ahead of schedule.

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For NBA 2K27, Wembanyama is an obvious fit. His height, shooting, ball-handling and rim protection make him one of the rare players whose real-life game already looks like something from a video game.

Caitlin Clark Gets the Deluxe Edition

Caitlin Clark will front the Deluxe Edition, becoming the first Indiana Fever player to appear on an NBA 2K cover.

Her selection continues 2K's growing investment in the women's game. Clark has become one of basketball's biggest draws, with her deep shooting range and playmaking helping bring new attention to the WNBA.

She’s obsessed with the work 💭🏀



Caitlin Clark is your NBA 2K27 Deluxe Edition Cover Athlete



Pre-order NBA 2K27 now! ➡️ https://t.co/J6pi6mirRH pic.twitter.com/Fk1UG0aLcl — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 22, 2026

She is averaging 20.7 points and 7.8 assists per game for the Fever, who are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference as the WNBA season approaches All-Star Weekend.

Zak Armitage, SVP and general manager of NBA 2K, said Clark is 'pulling up from the logo' and redefining both range and the women's game.

Derrick Rose Returns for the Ultra Edition

Derrick Rose will appear on the Ultra Edition, marking his second NBA 2K cover after previously featuring on NBA 2K13.

For longtime fans, Rose's cover may be the most emotional reveal. The former No. 1 pick became the youngest MVP in NBA history and changed the image of the modern point guard with his explosive style.

The Rose that grew from the Chicago concrete 🌹



Derrick Rose is your NBA 2K27 Ultra Edition Cover Athlete



Pre-order NBA 2K27 now! ➡️ https://t.co/v4EMQOyoic pic.twitter.com/eumhPqHwkJ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 22, 2026

'It's crazy looking back at being on the NBA 2K13 cover to now having my own edition for NBA 2K27,' Rose said in the release.

He added that the cover was a chance to inspire young athletes to 'stay obsessed with the game' and trust the reward of hard work.

Why NBA 2K27's Covers Stand Out

Armitage said Wembanyama, Clark and Rose 'come from different worlds' but share the same obsession with basketball.

That gives NBA 2K27 a strong identity before launch. Wembanyama represents the future of the NBA, Clark represents the WNBA's surge, and Rose represents resilience after setbacks.

Together, they make NBA 2K27 less about one superstar and more about three different versions of basketball greatness.