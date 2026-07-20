Angel Reese left the Atlanta Dream's 93-91 win over the Chicago Sky in Atlanta on Sunday after suffering a left leg injury in the fourth quarter, the team said, putting a sharp halt to a gritty performance from one of the WNBA's most watched players.

The update had been central to Atlanta's season and, for a few tense minutes, the arena was left waiting to see whether this was just a scare or something more serious.

The news came after Reese had already been dealing with a lower-body issue earlier this month. She had missed a game against Portland and was listed as questionable before returning to action, so the latest setback lands at an awkward moment for Atlanta, which is trying to hold its place near the top of the standings and still has the All-Star break giving it some breathing room.

Reese's Exit Changes The Mood In Atlanta

Reese did not drift out of the contest quietly. She was active early, battling inside and doing the hard, unglamorous work that has made her such a force for the Dream, before the injury arrived in the fourth quarter and changed the tone in an instant.

According to a game report, Reese's knee buckled when she came to a jump stop under the basket and she fell as she missed a lay-up.

She got up quickly, then went down again a few seconds later, which is the sort of ugly, brief sequence that makes everyone in the building go a bit quiet. Atlanta later ruled her out for the rest of the game, and the team did not provide an immediate update after the final buzzer.

Before she exited, Reese had logged eight points and five rebounds in 20 minutes, with one steal and one block, a tidy line that still hinted at how much she had already influenced the game.

That is the maddening part for Atlanta, really. Even in a shortened outing, she left her fingerprints all over the night.

The Latest Angel Reese Update And Atlanta's Waiting Game

The Dream won the game, but it was not the sort of win anyone will remember fondly. Atlanta had to survive a huge swing after building a 22-point lead, and J. Canada's lay-up at the buzzer sealed a 93-91 result that somehow managed to feel both dramatic and deeply uncomfortable.

Reese's exit sat at the centre of that chaos, because a team that relies on her rebounding, rim protection and sheer presence simply looks different when she is gone.

Angel Reese headed to the locker room after this play. pic.twitter.com/naz4ECaTVk — espnW (@espnW) July 19, 2026

Her season numbers explain why. Reese has averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game, while recording 16 double-doubles, the most in the WNBA.

Those are not decorative stats. They are the spine of Atlanta's identity. Remove that, even briefly, and the whole thing gets wobbly in a hurry.

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The Dream now sit at 16-10, and Sunday's win kept them in good shape before the All-Star break. That break may turn out to be useful, because it gives Reese time to settle and the club time to assess what, exactly, happened on that awkward landing.

Atlanta's next scheduled game is against the Dallas Wings, and even if there is no immediate panic, the medical update will matter quite a lot.

Angel Reese's Injury Leaves The Dream With Questions

Atlanta has not yet offered a detailed diagnosis, and that is the bit everyone is waiting on. For now, the only confirmed information is that Reese left the game with a left leg injury and did not return.

Everything beyond that, including how long she might be out, remains uncertain.

That uncertainty is what makes the story linger. Reese has become one of the league's most recognisable names, but more than that, she has become the kind of player opponents spend entire game plans trying to control.

Her size, edge and rebounding give Atlanta a nasty little advantage in the paint, and when she is not out there, the Dream lose more than just a starter. They lose their attitude, too.

The Sky, for their part, were left to absorb another loss to Atlanta in a rivalry that now feels like it has developed its own tension. Reese had already beaten Chicago once this season, and this one ended with her heading back to the bench before the final minutes were played.

Not ideal. Not at all. The Dream will spend the break hoping the damage is limited, because if it is not, the second half of their season could get wild very quickly.