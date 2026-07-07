Ashlyn Castro had already built a career as a model and content creator before her relationship with England midfielder Jude Bellingham brought her wider international attention during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The California-born influencer has worked with brands including Clarins, built an Instagram following of more than 700,000 people and appeared in DJ Khaled's 2021 music video for 'Popstar'.

The 28-year-old has been linked with the Real Madrid midfielder since early 2025. The pair have largely kept their relationship private despite appearing together at Real Madrid matches, the Madrid Open and England fixtures during the World Cup.

Interest in Castro has grown during England's World Cup campaign, where she has regularly been photographed supporting Bellingham from the stands. Although she is now recognised by many football supporters as one of England's highest-profile WAGs, Castro had already established herself in modelling and digital media before the relationship became public.

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Career Before the Spotlight

Born in California on 17 December 1997, Castro had already established a successful career before becoming publicly linked with Bellingham.

Her social media platforms focus on fashion, beauty, travel and lifestyle content, helping her build an audience of more than 700,000 Instagram followers and secure commercial partnerships with brands including Clarins. She also appeared in DJ Khaled's 2021 music video for 'Popstar'.

Despite her growing profile, Castro has generally kept her personal life private, with her social media focusing largely on fashion, travel and brand collaborations.

Relationship With Jude Bellingham

Castro and Bellingham were first publicly linked in January 2025 after they were photographed together in Madrid following Real Madrid's Champions League match against RB Salzburg.

Soon afterwards, she was seen watching Real Madrid's La Liga match against Girona from a private box alongside members of Bellingham's family, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. The pair have since appeared together at several public events, including the Madrid Open tennis tournament and England fixtures during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Even as public interest in the couple has grown, they have revealed relatively little about their relationship. Instead, they have occasionally shared brief glimpses of their life together on social media.

In June 2025, Castro marked Bellingham's birthday with short Instagram videos of the pair singing karaoke and dancing together.

Supporting Bellingham at the World Cup

Castro has become a familiar face during England's run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, regularly attending matches to support Bellingham from the stands.

She was photographed celebrating with the midfielder after England's opening victory over Croatia in Dallas before attending later fixtures, including the team's win over the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 1 July. Her appearances throughout the tournament have introduced her to a wider international audience as England progressed through the knockout stages, bringing increased attention to her work beyond football.

Earlier this year, Castro also addressed online speculation about her personal life in a TikTok video, saying many claims circulating on social media were inaccurate and explaining that she had been in three relationships over the previous eight years.

Although her relationship with Bellingham has brought her greater public recognition during the World Cup, Castro had already established an independent career long before becoming part of England's growing WAG spotlight.