Sophie Cunningham has made her stance on protecting women's sport clear after addressing the issue of transgender athletes competing in female categories for the first time. The WNBA star and Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate spoke about the subject during an interview, where she responded to criticism she received over her past comments and social media activity.

Cunningham said she had been wrongly labelled as someone who hates transgender people, insisting that her views have been misunderstood. While saying she wants to show love and respect to everyone, she also argued that young girls should not have to compete against what she described as 'biological men' in sport or share locker rooms with them.

She also stressed that her political views do not sit firmly on either side of the debate and said people often make assumptions about her beliefs without listening to what she has actually said.

Protecting Women's Sports

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Cunningham reflected on the reaction she has received whenever the issue has been discussed publicly.

'I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, "I never once said that,"' Cunningham said.

She explained that she believes it is possible to support people while also expressing concerns about fairness in women's sport.

'I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men.'

Cunningham also rejected suggestions that her political beliefs fall neatly into one camp, saying she agrees with some arguments from both sides while disagreeing with others.

'I'm very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that's all I've ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume.'

Her comments mark the first time she has directly addressed the issue in an interview, after previously facing criticism over her activity on social media.

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Previous Backlash and Resurfaced Attention

Cunningham previously came under fire in March 2022 after re-sharing a post by CBS Sports host Josh Pate during the debate surrounding former Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competing on the women's team.

Pate's post read: 'Female collegiate athletes deserve so much better than this.'

The reaction to Cunningham's re-share prompted her to release a public statement explaining her position.

'To my teammates, friends, family, supporters and fans, you know that I stand with all people, especially my fellow athletes. I do not judge, but support all races, religions, sexual preferences and gender equity. We all have a place in this world to compete and I hope we are able to grant everyone that opportunity fairly.'

Over the past year, Cunningham has become one of the WNBA's most recognisable players, particularly among conservative audiences.

Her latest comments come after former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines called on more high-profile female athletes to publicly support restrictions preventing biological males from competing in women's sports.

Gaines, who tied with Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA women's swimming championships, spoke to media after the US Supreme Court upheld state laws that keep biological males out of women's sports.

'Let this be a clarion call, not just to Simone, but to every, I think especially elite female athlete, professional female athlete, the likes of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, Serena Williams, to link arms,' Gaines said.

Cunningham's interview has now made her own position on the issue clear, as she maintains that she supports people from all backgrounds while also believing young girls should be protected in women's sport and locker rooms.