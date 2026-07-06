Draymond Green has revealed the Golden State Warriors could be sitting on a financial and championship goldmine if they can convince LeBron James to join him and Stephen Curry in the Bay Area.

The Warriors are among a host of teams chasing the 41-year-old free agent, though nothing is certain yet. But Green insists the basketball world is sleeping on just how much James is truly worth — not just in wins, but in cold, hard economic muscle.

'After 24 years, I still think people don't understand the force, the weight that this guy carries,' Green said on his podcast. 'From an overall standpoint, the economics that he brings to a team, the economic impact that he may have on a city.'

“I still think people don’t understand the weight that this guy carry… the economics that he brings to a team… Anytime LeBron James is on the floor, your team has a chance to win.“



Draymond Green on LeBron James 🗣️



(via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/eSUeyzAAif — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 5, 2026

He added: 'Any time LeBron James is on the floor, A, your team has a chance to win. But B, you have to account for him in a major way.'

That same case for joining forces in the Bay Area was echoed by James' own agent, Rich Paul, when pressed by Max Kellerman on whether a move to the Warriors made sense. Rather than answering directly, Paul offered his own reasoning.

'Steph and Dray, obviously you get four-time champions, like you are. You get some of the highest IQ basketball, you get a guy in Joe Lacob who, I told you this the whole time, wants to win. He wants to win, and he's a great business mind at that. So you can buy into whatever you want to buy into, but Steph and Dray,' Paul said.

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Ironically, Green himself has a decision to make before the 2026-27 season begins.

Back in June, the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year declined his $27.7 (£20.74 million) million player option with the Warriors.

Most viewed it as a way to explore the market. Others felt it was a bid for higher pay. But with the James situation now in play, it appears Green's move may have been designed to give the Warriors added financial flexibility — flexibility that could prove crucial in any pursuit of LeBron.

As for Green, he's expected to wait until the Warriors finish their recruitment before signing on the dotted line himself. The numbers on his next contract could be high or low, but for now, his future remains tied to how the James pursuit plays out.

Warriors Are Among the Frontrunners in the LBJ Sweepstakes

While seeing James move to Dub City would be huge, nothing is set in stone for now. As shared by Paul, the four-time champion is expected to take his time before deciding where to play next.

Aside from the Warriors, other teams in the running for LeBron's services include the Dallas Mavericks, the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Denver Nuggets, the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. Paul provided a whiteboard illustration detailing James' potential next stop, which he described as 'realistic'.

Rich Paul on the potential of LeBron Joining the Warriors with listed reasons:



-Golf with Steph

-Chance to play with Steph and Dray

-Winning ownership under Joe Lacob

-High IQ basketball



(via Game Over / Spotify) pic.twitter.com/VQMBp3WiD1 — LoonMuse (@KevonLooneyMuse) July 3, 2026

Should a move to Golden State happen, James would share a common outlook with Green and Curry. All three are four-time NBA champions, and teaming up could set the stage for a fifth title apiece.

James is 41, Curry is 38 and Green is 36. All three are clearly in the twilight of their careers, and for a trio with nothing left to prove individually, a fifth championship together would be the one prize still worth chasing.

For now, though, a James arrival in the Bay Area remains far from confirmed, with only LeBron himself able to say where he intends to play next season. Green, meanwhile, is watching from the sidelines, well aware that the Warriors' next move could hinge on exactly the kind of 'force' he says nobody truly understands.