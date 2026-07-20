The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed a one-year, £2.58 million ($3.3 million) deal with veteran forward Matisse Thybulle, securing the two-time All-Defensive selection after talks with unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga stalled and Portland offered the Australian only non‑guaranteed terms.

The agreement, confirmed by league sources, bolsters Los Angeles' perimeter defence as the front office pivots away from its pursuit of Kuminga and reshapes its plans on the wing.

How the Lakers Landed Matisse Thybulle

The signing comes as Thybulle prepares to enter his eighth professional season. He had discussed returning to the Portland Trail Blazers, but sources indicate he believed the franchise did not make serious efforts to retain him.

Portland reportedly offered only non‑guaranteed contracts throughout most of free agency, prompting the defensive specialist to seek an alternative opportunity in California.

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Los Angeles initially attempted to acquire the wing through a sign‑and‑trade arrangement with Portland.

This structure would have allowed Thybulle to secure a higher salary while providing the Trail Blazers with returning draft compensation or roster assets.

The two front offices held talks on those scenarios but did not reach an agreement, leading Los Angeles to sign him as a standard free agent at a lower figure.

When the initial sign‑and‑trade discussions collapsed, the front office moved to finalise the transaction through standard free agency. Offering a direct contract allowed the franchise to bypass Portland.

This route secured the defensive specialist outright, whilst preserving the Lakers' remaining draft capital and assets for potential moves later in the window.

The recruitment pitch involved direct communication regarding his fit on the court. Thybulle spoke with Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick and Luka Dončić about the team's interest in signing him. These discussions outlined a clear role for him in improving the team's wing defence.

His arrival follows the Lakers' pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga on the open market. Those conversations did not progress, leading the team to target available veteran defensive specialists to fill out their perimeter rotation.

Free agent forward Matisse Thybulle has agreed on one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/h1JCsx1e6h — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2026

What Thybulle Brings to the Lakers' Rotation

Adding Thybulle provides a statistical boost to the Lakers' perimeter containment. He established himself as a defensive disruptor last year, leading the NBA in both steals and deflections per 36 minutes among players who logged a minimum of 20 games, according to ESPN Research.

He also shot 41.8 per cent from beyond the three‑point line over the past two seasons, though this output came on a limited volume of 45 total appearances.

Thybulle's arrival in Los Angeles reflects a focus on fortifying the team's perimeter defence under head coach JJ Redick. His disruptive abilities address an immediate on‑court need, while the contract also affects the club's roster and cap planning.

New Signing Creates a Roster Crunch

The financial commitment creates a logistical challenge for the Los Angeles front office. The signing pushes the active roster to 16 guaranteed salaries, placing them above the league's 15‑man maximum for the regular season.

Management now faces a deadline, having until opening night in late October to explore trade scenarios and consolidate the roster to meet league compliance requirements.

With the October tip‑off approaching, attention will turn to the front office as it manages this roster crunch and works to finalise a compliant squad for the Western Conference campaign.