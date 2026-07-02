The Philadelphia 76ers are wasting little time reshaping their roster. Fresh from completing a stunning trade for Jaylen Brown, the franchise has reportedly turned its attention to the biggest name available in free agency. A recent report said the Sixers have expressed interest in signing LeBron James, setting up what could become one of the defining storylines of the NBA offseason.

The move comes just days after Philadelphia agreed a blockbuster deal with the Boston Celtics to acquire Brown in exchange for Paul George and multiple draft picks. The aggressive move signalled the franchise's determination to build a championship contender around reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Adding James would elevate those ambitions even further.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Philadelphia has officially entered the race for the four-time NBA champion.

'The Philadelphia 76ers have expressed interest in acquiring free agent forward LeBron James, a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations told The Athletic,' Jones wrote.

'On the heels of Wednesday night's blockbuster trade for Jaylen Brown — which sent Paul George and multiple draft picks to the Boston Celtics — the Sixers have thrown their hat into the proverbial ring for the star forward, who became an unrestricted free agent after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.'

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LeBron's Free Agency Sparks League-Wide Battle

James' future has become the dominant talking point across the NBA after it was confirmed that he informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not be returning this offseason. The decision officially made the 41-year-old an unrestricted free agent for the first time in years, opening the door to offers from rival franchises.

Interest has been immediate and widespread. James remains one of the league's most productive players despite entering his 24th NBA season. Last campaign, he continued to post elite numbers while earning another All-NBA selection, reinforcing his status as one of basketball's most influential stars both on and off the court.

His longtime agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has reportedly been in contact with interested teams as organisations explore whether they can convince James to begin the next chapter of his career. Philadelphia's emergence adds another serious contender to what is expected to become one of the most closely followed free agency races in recent NBA history.

The Sixers believe their revamped roster could appeal to James. Pairing him with Embiid and newly acquired Brown would instantly create one of the league's strongest star trios. The Eastern Conference remains highly competitive, but Philadelphia's latest moves underline the front office's willingness to make bold decisions in pursuit of an NBA title.

James' Decision Will Shape the NBA Offseason

Where James ultimately signs is expected to have major consequences across the league. His choice could alter the balance of power in either conference, influence other free agents and trigger further blockbuster trades as teams adjust their championship plans.

For Philly, registering interest is another sign of intent after its headline-grabbing acquisition of Brown. Whether the Sixers can persuade James remains uncertain, especially with several rival contenders also expected to pursue the future Hall of Famer.

One thing is clear. Every development surrounding James' free agency will be closely monitored across the NBA. His next decision has the potential to redefine the championship race long before the new season begins.