Former NCAA basketball player Kerr Kriisa has been arrested in Kentucky as part of an alleged multimillion-dollar federal fraud investigation, with extradition to West Virginia expected ahead of a court hearing scheduled for next week.

Ex-NCAA basketball star Kerr Kriisa arrested by FBI in alleged multimillion-dollar fraud scheme https://t.co/IhRiFeNF1z pic.twitter.com/GR7n8nbNIW — New York Post (@nypost) July 5, 2026

Read more NBA Illegal Sports Gambling Case: Ex-Players Malik Beasley And Ed Davis Indicted, Leaked Text Messages Emerge NBA Illegal Sports Gambling Case: Ex-Players Malik Beasley And Ed Davis Indicted, Leaked Text Messages Emerge

The 25-year-old Estonian, who spent six seasons in college basketball across Arizona, West Virginia, Kentucky and Cincinnati, was taken into custody in Lexington on Friday, according to Kentucky Sports Radio. Although reports have linked the investigation to an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, prosecutors had not publicly released court documents detailing the specific allegations against Kriisa at the time of publication.

That means the central question raised by the arrest remains unanswered for now. While authorities have confirmed that criminal proceedings are under way, the precise offences Kriisa is alleged to have committed will not become clear until the relevant court filings are made public.

Investigation Heads to West Virginia

Kriisa was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on Friday evening following his arrest in Lexington. Kentucky Sports Radio reported that he is expected to be extradited to West Virginia, where a court appearance has been scheduled for next week. Beyond describing the matter as an alleged multimillion-dollar fraud investigation, officials have released few details about the case or Kriisa's alleged role.

Investigators have not publicly identified any alleged victims, explained how the suspected scheme operated or disclosed the specific federal offences prosecutors intend to pursue. Those details are expected to emerge through court filings as the legal process progresses. Until then, the arrest itself remains the clearest confirmed development, with the extradition proceedings likely to provide the next significant update.

College Career Abruptly Interrupted

The arrest marks a dramatic turn for one of college basketball's best-known international players of recent years. After arriving in the United States from Estonia, Kriisa spent three seasons at Arizona, helping the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament twice. He was part of the Arizona side that secured a No. 1 seed in the 2022 tournament before falling to Houston in the Sweet 16.

He transferred to West Virginia for the 2023-24 season but departed after head coach Bob Huggins resigned following his DUI arrest in June 2023. Kriisa later moved to Kentucky before completing his collegiate career at Cincinnati, finishing with 1,115 points across 127 NCAA games. His path through four major programmes made him one of the more recognisable players of the transfer portal era.

Tournament Exit Ends Summer Plans

Before Friday's arrest, Kriisa had been due to compete in The Basketball Tournament, the annual summer competition featuring former college players and offering a $2 million winner-takes-all prize. He had been named in the squad for Kentucky alumni side La Familia, which is scheduled to open its campaign against Louisville alumni team The Ville on 18 July.

Following news of the arrest, La Familia confirmed that Kriisa would no longer take part. 'We're aware of the allegations regarding Kerr Kriisa. Kerr will not be competing with La Familia during the TBT Tournament. We will have no further comment,' the organisation said in a statement posted on X.

The withdrawal immediately ended what would have been his tournament debut. The Basketball Tournament has increasingly become a platform for players seeking professional opportunities after college, with strong performances often attracting interest from clubs in Europe and other overseas leagues.

Professional Future Now Uncertain

Kriisa had planned to begin his professional basketball career in his native Estonia after completing his TBT commitments. The plan is now uncertain as the criminal proceedings move forward. Whether he is ultimately able to resume his playing career will depend not only on the outcome of the federal investigation but also on how quickly the legal process unfolds. Prosecutors are expected to provide greater detail once the relevant court documents are filed, offering the first comprehensive explanation of the allegations behind the arrest.

As of late, the confirmed facts remain limited. Kriisa has been arrested, extradition to West Virginia is expected, and prosecutors have yet to publicly outline the alleged fraud underpinning the investigation. Until those filings become available, many of the central questions surrounding the case — including the nature of the alleged scheme and Kriisa's alleged involvement — remain unanswered.