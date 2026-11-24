Miley Cyrus' matching tattoos with new husband Maxx Morando have been branded a 'bad omen' in an Instagram commentary video, with the singer's previous matching tattoo with Cody Simpson providing the central comparison. The newlyweds married in Palm Springs on 21 November and revealed tattoos bearing each other's names the following day, reviving discussion of Cyrus' earlier relationship and its matching ink.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Reveal Matching Tattoos

Tattoo artist Jamie Gene Lopez shared photographs of the newlyweds displaying their tattoos on Instagram on 22 November. Cyrus had 'Maxx' inked on her right hip, while Morando had 'Miley' tattooed on his left hip.

Lopez captioned the photographs: 'Congrats to the newlyweds name plates for Maxx and Miley'.

In an Instagram commentary video supplied for this report, the commentator called relationship tattoos the 'kiss of death' and questioned why Cyrus would repeat the experience. The video cited celebrity couples whose relationships ended after getting matching or name tattoos, including Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, and Cyrus herself. The criticism is an opinion, not evidence that the newlyweds' marriage is in trouble.

Inside the Couple's Palm Springs Wedding

Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, married on 21 November at Frank Sinatra's former estate in Palm Springs, California. The ceremony was officiated by Wayne Coyne, frontman of The Flaming Lips.

Cyrus wore a long-sleeved silk gown by Saint Laurent, while Morando also wore the fashion house. Guests included Cyrus' parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her sister Noah. The couple shared wedding photographs with the caption 'M + M 11.21.26'.

Cody Simpson History Brings Old Tattoo Back Into Focus

The comparison has particular relevance because Cyrus previously got matching ink with Australian singer Simpson, whom she dated from 2019 to 2020. In March 2020, the pair had matching trident tattoos, rather than each other's names. The design was linked to Simpson's poetry book, Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose. Cyrus had an outlined trident on her wrist, while Simpson's was more solid.

Cyrus confirmed their separation in August 2020, about five months after they got the tattoos. The timeline explains the commentator's comparison, but does not show that the ink played any part in their break-up.

Celebrity Tattoo History Adds Context

Jolie and Thornton had each other's names tattooed during their marriage before separating. Depp famously changed his 'Winona Forever' tattoo to 'Wino Forever' after his relationship with Ryder ended. The examples featured in the commentary illustrate how permanent romantic tributes can become reminders of past relationships, but do not establish that matching tattoos predict a couple's future.

Cyrus Previously Questioned Marriage

Cyrus and Morando were first linked in 2021 after reportedly meeting on a blind date. Morando later worked with Cyrus on her music, including projects connected to Endless Summer Vacation. They became engaged in 2025.

Before their wedding, Cyrus discussed marriage with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, recalling that she had wondered what would happen if she got 'the ick' after they married. Morando reportedly told her they would deal with it and move on rather than treat it as a reason to panic. Their matching name tattoos now mark a commitment after those earlier conversations about marriage.