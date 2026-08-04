Two people have been charged following a violent attack on three Filipino ship workers in Avonmouth, near Bristol. Police are treating the incident as a suspected hate crime.

Avon and Somerset Police said the assault happened at about 8:30 p.m. BST on 31 July on Richmond Terrace, close to Avonmouth Docks. Emergency services were called after reports of an altercation involving a large group of people. The victims were crew members aboard a cargo vessel that had recently docked at the Port of Bristol. All three are Filipino nationals.

One man remains in a critical condition in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. A second victim has since been discharged following treatment, while the third did not require hospital care. Police have informed the critically injured man's next of kin.

Kurtis Ranklin, 45, of Southmead, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the injuries sustained by the critically injured victim. A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the second victim. Both are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court.

Two other people arrested during the investigation have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue. Police have appealed for witnesses and anyone with video footage of the incident to come forward.

Police Investigate Alleged Racist Abuse

Detectives confirmed they received reports that racist language was directed at at least one of the victims during the assault. As a result, the case has been formally recorded as a hate crime while investigations continue.

'There has been a suggestion that racist language was directed towards at least one of the victims during the attack,' Superintendent Deepak Kenth said. 'Therefore, we are treating this as a suspected hate crime at this point, pending further information coming to light during our enquiries.'

Kenth also addressed speculation circulating online about the incident, saying: 'We are aware there is some speculation online suggesting the injuries were caused by a knife, or a similar weapon, but that is not the case.'

He added that investigators currently believe the assault was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to public safety. Support for the victims is being provided by Stand Against Racism & Inequality (SARI), a Bristol-based organisation that assists people affected by hate crime and discrimination.

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Hate Crime Remains a National Concern

The Avonmouth attack comes as the UK continues to grapple with persistent levels of hate crime and racially motivated violence. Home Office figures show police in England and Wales continue to record more than 140,000 hate crime offences annually.

Race remains the most common motivating factor, accounting for well over two-thirds of all recorded incidents. Although the total number of offences has eased slightly from the record highs seen in recent years, officials say reporting remains significantly above pre-pandemic levels, reflecting both ongoing community tensions and greater confidence among victims to report offences.

The National Police Chiefs' Council and the Crown Prosecution Service have repeatedly stressed that hate crimes undermine community cohesion. They vow that such incidents will be investigated robustly, with prosecutors seeking tougher sentences where hostility based on race or ethnicity is proven.