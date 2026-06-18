Katie Price is facing allegations that she is attempting to monetise the Lee Andrews Dubai saga through a documentary reportedly being developed for streaming platforms, with claims that footage captured during a media-supported trip to Dubai is now being packaged into a potential commercial pitch, according to The News International.

The report suggests early material is being assessed for a possible rights sale, although no production deal has been confirmed.

The Sun reported that Price emotionally reunited with Lee Andrews just days after his release from prison following his detention in Dubai, a moment that has since become central to renewed public attention over how the story is being documented and reframed.

Pitch Framed Around High-Concept Branding

Discussions surrounding a potential documentary project have circulated within Price's wider circle, with a working title reportedly referenced as 'How To Con To Conman.'

The concept is described as a high-concept factual entertainment pitch, with the narrative being shaped around a structured story arc rather than a retrospective account of events.

Price is said to have referenced crime documentary formats as a creative influence, with the early framing focused on turning the unfolding saga into a streaming-ready production.

Real-Time Content Capture and Rights-Building Strategy

According to The Sun, Price travelled to Dubai with press support, during which her movements and interactions were documented through interviews and media coverage.

The News International reports that content was also actively captured as events unfolded, meaning footage was not only recorded for social media output but may also have been retained as part of a developing archive.

Industry observers suggest this creates a 'rights-building' scenario, in which real-time footage can increase the commercial value of a future documentary pitch because platforms would acquire both narrative access and original material tied to an ongoing news story.

Streaming Interest and Pre-Sale Monetisation Model

The material is reportedly being evaluated for potential distribution, with Netflix mentioned in industry speculation as a possible platform of interest.

The structure aligns with a pre-sale documentary model, where early footage is used to secure funding or platform interest before production is fully completed.

Under this model, controversy and timing can directly influence a project's value, as streaming services weigh audience demand against reputational risk.

Industry speculation suggests sustained public interest could increase competition between platforms, although no broadcaster or streaming agreement has been confirmed.

Privacy, Consent, and Digital Evidence Concerns

Read more Lee Andrews Breaks Silence After Dubai Jail Ordeal, Thanks Katie Price Amid Explosive Exposé Claims Lee Andrews Breaks Silence After Dubai Jail Ordeal, Thanks Katie Price Amid Explosive Exposé Claims

The News International reports that Price has access to Andrews' personal mobile phones, which allegedly contain material described as evidence that could be incorporated into a documentary narrative.

This introduces a separate layer of scrutiny involving consent, data ownership and editorial legality, particularly if private material is used within a commercial production while the underlying situation remains unresolved.

Such claims may add further complexity to any commissioning process, as platforms typically assess both legal clearance and reputational exposure before acquiring content.

Social Media Reaction and Narrative Fragmentation

Reaction across TikTok and entertainment gossip pages has been swift, with users questioning perceived inconsistencies in the timeline and motives behind the alleged documentary plans.

Comments circulating online include: 'I don't believe he was there', 'something ain't right Katie says a few days ago he would be out next week how did Katie know this', and 'They are both in on it. He hasn't even been in prison I bet.'

Industry Scrutiny and Commissioning Risk

Broadcasters and production circles are understood to be monitoring developments amid ongoing speculation around a potential documentary project, according to The Sun.

While controversy can significantly boost audience interest, it can also increase commissioning risk, particularly in relation to reputational sensitivity and editorial oversight.

No official production deal has been announced, leaving the project in a speculative but commercially active space where public attention itself may be the primary driver of value.