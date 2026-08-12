Count Binface, a satirical 'space warrior' candidate polling at 20 per cent in Clacton, has become Nigel Farage's main rival in a record-breaking by-election where Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens have all stayed off the ballot.

Local polling suggests the comic creation of writer Jon Harvey is the only candidate getting close to Farage among Clacton voters, after the major parties chose not to contest the seat.

Count Binface trails Farage by 73 per cent to 20 per cent in local polling. National polling puts him ahead in a hypothetical head-to-head, with 33 per cent backing Binface compared with 21 per cent for Farage.

The Clacton by-election has a record 34 candidates, the highest number ever for a UK parliamentary election, with a ballot paper measuring around 3ft (90cm).

National Polling Puts Binface Ahead in Hypothetical Race

According to an Ipsos poll, 33 per cent of British adults said they would prefer Count Binface to win a head-to-head contest, compared with 21 per cent for Farage.

The poll also shows widespread uncertainty. A further 32 per cent said they would want neither candidate to win, while 13 per cent were undecided.

However, Binface's appeal does not translate directly into votes in Clacton. A survey by Survation for Mandate Research puts Farage on 73 per cent among Clacton voters, with Binface on 20 per cent and Laurence Fox on 2 per cent. The remaining 5 per cent support other candidates.

Despite the 34-candidate field, the figures have effectively made the by-election a two-way contest between Farage and Binface. Farage needs to maintain support above 70 per cent to remain on course for a comfortable victory.

Voter Disaffection Helps Binface's Satirical Bid

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Binface's rise has been linked to voter disaffection and fatigue with mainstream politicians, as well as the absence of the major parties from the contest.

His campaign draws on the British tradition of using political satire to challenge the establishment.

His 20-point manifesto combines deliberately absurd proposals with local concerns and political criticism. It includes promises to cap croissants at £1, bus fares at £1.99 and 99 Flake ice creams at 99p.

He also wants to make arcade grabber games fairer and introduce a windfall tax on celebrity-written or ghost-written 'cozy crime' novels.

Other pledges include filling potholes with copies of the 2024 Labour Party Manifesto, ensuring trains and their Wi-Fi work, and revoking the licences of drivers with excessively loud exhausts near Clacton station.

Record Field of 34 Candidates on Giant Ballot Paper

Alongside Farage and Binface, the Clacton by-election includes candidates from smaller parties and a large number of independents. The Official Monster Raving Loony Party is fielding three satirical candidates: Nick the Incredible Flying Brick, Howling Laud Hope and Baron Von Thunderclap.

Other candidates include Laurence Fox of the Reclaim Party, who is polling at around 2 per cent, as well as representatives of the Everyone is God Party, Rejoin EU, Forward Party, Freedom Alliance, SDP, British Democrats, UK Voice and Consensus.

There are also 20 independent candidates, including Joseph 77, Woke Trump Carrzee, Robin Green, Derrick Norbert Morris, Rees Cowne, Amy Morris and Tony Francis.

Piers Corbyn, Jeremy Corbyn's older brother, announced that he intended to stand but does not appear on the final list of 34 candidates.

The Man Behind the Space Warrior Persona

Harvey is a London-based comedian, satirist and television writer who has worked on 'The Thick of It' and 'Have I Got News for You'. He studied classics at Oxford University and has written two books.

He first entered political performance in 2017 as Lord Buckethead, standing against Theresa May. Following a legal dispute over the character's name, he became Count Binface. He has since challenged Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Sadiq Khan and current Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

In Clacton, Binface has positioned himself as a 'lone wolf space warrior' taking on an establishment figure. His campaign also targets Farage's financial controversies, including investigations into an undeclared £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire.

The result is a contest in which Farage, normally associated with political outsider status, is the leading candidate while a man wearing a garbage can on his head has become the principal opposition figure.