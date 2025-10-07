A 27-year-old New Jersey woman and her 60-something parents have gone viral after revealing they spent more than $68,000 (£54,000) on matching breast reductions, nose jobs, and other cosmetic surgeries during a shared family trip to Colombia.

The trio—Veronica Apice, 27, and her parents, aged 65 and 72—described the experience as a'bonding adventure', combining family time with what became their most expensive transformation yet.

Family Makeover in Medellín

The Apices travelled to Medellín, one of South America's most sought-after destinations for medical tourism, where the family underwent multiple aesthetic procedures within a short period.

According to People, the family previously visited Colombia in 2023 for breast lifts and liposuction, but this summer's trip expanded into a full-fledged makeover. Each family member received at least one procedure — from rhinoplasty to breast reduction — at a private clinic known for serving international patients seeking affordable, high-quality care.

Veronica, who documented the experience on Instagram, said the surgeries brought the family closer. 'It might sound strange, but doing this together made us closer,' she told People. 'We supported each other through recovery and shared something unique.'

The family stayed in Colombia for three weeks, converting their hotel suites into recovery spaces. Veronica noted that even with flights, accommodation and post-surgery care, the costs were 'a fraction of what we'd pay in the States.'

Why Colombia? The Allure of Medical Tourism

Colombia has emerged as one of the world's leading destinations for cosmetic surgery tourism, offering procedures at up to 70% lower costs than in the United States, according to data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Many clinics cater to foreign clients through 'family packages' that include surgery, recovery accommodation, meals and transport. However, experts caution that cheaper prices don't always equal safer outcomes.

The ASPS warns that overseas surgeries carry increased risks, including infection, complications, and limited follow-up care once patients return home. It advises thorough research into surgeons' credentials, facility standards, and post-operative care before booking procedures abroad.

Social Media Reactions: From Admiration to Alarm

The Apices' story quickly went viral after a People feature, with social media divided between fascination and concern. Some users praised the family for embracing body confidence and supporting one another, while others questioned the ethics of normalising such procedures as 'bonding experiences.'

TikTok videos featuring the family's transformation have gained millions of views, with users calling it 'unusual but wholesome.' Others criticised it as an example of society's growing obsession with appearance and social validation.

Still, Veronica defended the decision, saying it gave her mother renewed confidence and helped her father feel 'ten years younger.' She added that all procedures were conducted by licensed practitioners and medically approved in advance.

A Growing Trend: Cross-Generational Cosmetic Surgery

Plastic surgeons say the Apices' experience represents a growing trend: family or group cosmetic surgery trips. The ASPS notes a steady rise in multi-generational bookings from the US and UK, especially for rhinoplasty, liposuction, and breast reshaping.

For some families, these experiences symbolise shared empowerment. For others, they raise uncomfortable ethical questions about body image and the commercialisation of self-esteem.

Whatever the interpretation, the Apice family's 'bonding by scalpel' moment captures a modern truth — cosmetic enhancement has become a global family affair, where the pursuit of self-confidence now transcends both generations and borders.