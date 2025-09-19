As anticipation builds for the Queen of Pop's upcoming album, fans are equally captivated by her ever-evolving appearance.

With a career spanning four decades, Madonna's face has been gracing magazines and publications since 1979. Madonna's latest social media posts had people talking about how she was able to maintain her youthful glow at the age of 67, and rumours about plastic surgery continue to hound her.

Almost 2 decades later - And it Feels like home with Warner Records! Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 🪩 2026 Warner Records

Has Madonna Had Work Done?

While more celebrities are open to talking about going under the knife for cosmetic enhancements, Madonna remains tight-lipped if she had plastic surgery to maintain her age-defying looks.

'I am certainly not against plastic surgery. However, I am absolutely against having to discuss it,' the record-breaking singer said in a 2012 interview with the Daily Mirror.

Yet in 2023, it seemed like she decided to ride on the rumours with a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying: 'Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.'

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

Experts Weigh In

Despite Madonna's silence, cosmetic surgery experts have shared their thoughts about what they believe helped Madonna look as young as she did 40 years ago.

Dr. Daniel Barrett of Barrett Plastic Surgery spoke to Glam about the singer's facial changes.

Barrett observed that Madonna started her career with softer features, and her nose was less contoured and a little wider.

'She may have undergone a rhinoplasty, as her nose appears more refined and sculpted in recent years compared to earlier in her career,' he says.

He also suggested that her youthful appearance may be the result of multiple procedures. 'It also seems likely that she's had a face and neck lift, potentially more than one.'

Barrett also speculate that the Like a Virgin singer may have had a micro-procedure for eyelid augmentation called blepharoplasty. Supposedly, the most visible sign that Madonna went through some major enhancements can be seen on her prominent cheeks.

'She also appears to have had significant facial filler over the years, which may be contributing to the more dramatic volume in her cheeks, which is often referred to as "Pillow Face,"' the plastic surgeon said.

Madonna Through the Years

Take a look at Madonna's age-defying beauty across the decades:

More On Madonna's New Album

While her team remains silent on the surgery rumours, Madonna has announced her plans to release a new album. The project, slated for release in 2026, marks her return to Warner Records.

'I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations,' the multi-Grammy Award winner said.

Madonna originally left Warner in 2007 to join Live Nation Records.

Her upcoming album will be her first studio project in seven years. It will be produced by DJ-songwriter Stuart Price, who also worked with her in 2005's Confessions On A Dance Floor.

Warner Records was all praises for Madonna's return to their roster. 'We are honoured to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn't just an artiste -- she's the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut," said Warner Records co-chairmen Tom Corson and Aaron Bay-Schuck.