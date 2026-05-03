Nick Cannon has received backlash for saying his 15-year-old son can date while his daughter cannot. On a TMZ podcast, Cannon admitted, 'There is a difference when parenting a son and then when parenting a daughter. I am more protective of my daughter because there are things out there that I have to protect my daughter from.'

The explanation has not landed quietly, particularly given that both children, Moroccan and Monroe, are the same age.

Cannon shares the twins with Mariah Carey, and his parenting choices have often attracted attention due to his large family. But this time, the focus has shifted from numbers to principles, and whether his reasoning reeks of 'double standards.'

Cannon's Parenting Remarks Spark Backlash

Many people took issue not just with what Cannon said, but with what they believe it implies about how boys and girls are raised differently.

One highly favoured comment read, 'He's protecting his daughter from the things he's not teaching his son.' The point suggests that responsibility should not fall only on daughters to stay safe, but also on sons to behave responsibly.

Another comment pushed the idea further, saying he is 'protecting his daughter from men such as himself.' There was also frustration about what some see as a familiar pattern. 'It's like men who realise women are people only when they have daughters,' one user wrote, pointing to a broader cultural issue in parenting norms.

Some responses focused on the logic behind the statement. 'If every father allowed their sons to date but not their daughters, who are all the sons dating?' another commenter asked. This was followed by a remark that summed up the sentiment as 'double standards at its finest.'

Parents Treat Boys Differently Compared to Girls

The reaction hasn't just been about criticising Cannon himself. For many people, the conversation has turned into a bigger discussion about how boys and girls are treated differently, especially when it comes to dating and responsibility.

Read more 'My Daughter Is a Bully': Dad Takes His Child to the Police to 'Teach a Lesson' — Viral Video Sparks Debate 'My Daughter Is a Bully': Dad Takes His Child to the Police to 'Teach a Lesson' — Viral Video Sparks Debate

Some people pointed out that boys also need guidance and protection. One comment said, 'Honestly. My immediate reaction was "that's so sad," why wouldn't you protect your son.' Others agreed, saying young boys face their own challenges that are often ignored.

There were also stronger reactions. One person wrote, 'Misogynistic bullshit,' while another said, 'They'll kill a man over their daughter but have no shame in putting an unrelated woman in the same position.' These comments suggest the issue is not just about parenting, but about how women are seen in general.

A few people also took a more personal view of Cannon's statement. One comment read, 'A devil knows his own lol,' hinting that his concerns might come from his own experiences. Cannon has not responded to the backlash so far.

Nick Cannon's Dating and Family Life

Cannon has a large and widely discussed family. As of now, he is publicly known to have 12 children with six different women. With Mariah Carey, he has twins, Moroccan (boy) and Monroe (girl), born in 2011. These two are often the most visible in the public eye.

Across his other relationships, Cannon has had more children, bringing his total to seven sons and five daughters. His children were born over several years, with a noticeable increase in births between 2021 and 2022. The mothers of his children include models, DJs and professionals from different fields.

Cannon has spoken publicly about his parenting style and has said he tries to be involved in his children's lives despite the demands of managing such a large family. However, critics often question how much time he can realistically spend with each child.