Katie Price's whirlwind marriage to businessman Lee Andrews is reportedly under strain following a surprising thaw in her long-frozen relationship with Peter Andre.

Tensions have reportedly flared in the couple's Dubai residence this month, with 41-year-old Andrews allegedly urging the former glamour model to cease 'secret' contact with her ex-husband.

According to insider reports from Closer, the renewed communication, while framed as co-parenting for their children Junior and Princess, has left Andrews 'furious' and accusing Price of remaining 'obsessed' with the singer.

The pair, who met on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, married soon after and divorced in 2009, spent much of the following 16 years barely on speaking terms.

In February, they jointly declared a truce, saying they wanted to 'close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect' for the sake of their two children.

That détente has now evolved into more regular, low-key contact, and it is this new phase that appears to be unsettling Andrews. A source quoted by Closer claims 'Katie and Peter have quietly been back in touch more than people realise,' insisting the talks are framed around the children but suggesting Andrews is far from reassured.

'Everything's focused around the kids, but Lee isn't comfortable with how much contact there is, especially as it's now out in the open,' the insider said.

'He was quite furious about it and accused her of being obsessed with Pete.' Friends, the source added, believe 'Lee's scared Pete will help Katie see the truth' and 'doesn't want her to meet up with him in secret.'

Katie Price, Peter Andre And A Long, Messy History

It can be recalled that Price and Andre's relationship has never really left the tabloid front pages. Their 2005 wedding was pitched as a modern fairy tale, followed by reality shows, magazine deals and a carefully managed joint brand.

When the marriage collapsed in 2009, the split turned poisonous fast, with both trading barbs in interviews and barely communicating beyond the strict minimum required to co‑parent.

That makes Andre's recent comments all the more striking. In a new interview, the 53-year-old singer described a relaxed phone exchange in which he asked daughter Princess to 'put Katie on and I'll say hello.' 'I saw her and her husband,' he said of a video call. 'We had a chat, we laughed, and it wasn't weird at all.'

Read more Are Katie Price, Lee Andrews on the Brink of Divorce? Family Concerns, Long Distance Reportedly Strain Marriage Are Katie Price, Lee Andrews on the Brink of Divorce? Family Concerns, Long Distance Reportedly Strain Marriage

Andre also disclosed that Katie Price had quietly visited his house for lunch four years ago, a meeting that does not appear to have been widely reported at the time.

'We're fine again,' he said. 'This time, I really want it to last [...] she's the mother of my kids,' stressing that he 'wants her to be happy.'

On paper, it should all be reassuring. Andre has been married to doctor Emily for 11 years and shares three younger children with her, Amelia, Theo and Arabella.

Publicly, he is adamant 'it's not about rekindling anything,' with the source saying he is 'trying to speak some sense into Katie for the children's sake.'

Yet if you are Lee Andrews, watching from the sidelines as your new wife reconnects with the man she has repeatedly called 'the love of my life,' the optics are not straightforward.

New Husband, Old Feelings And A Fragile Truce

Katie Price has never pretended her feelings for Andre were ordinary. She has said openly that, aside from ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers, Peter is the only man she has loved in the same way.

On stage in 2017, she told Junior that her second marriage, to Alex Reid in 2010, happened because 'I was trying to get over your dad,' and she has previously described her and Andre as 'obsessed' with each other.

Set against that, Andrews' discomfort begins to look less like random jealousy and more like a predictable reaction to stepping into a well-established emotional battleground. The Dubai‑based businessman, 41, married Katie in January after the pair connected on social media and wed just 10 days later.

The speed of the relationship raised eyebrows even before several of Andrews' ex-partners came forward describing him as a 'liar, a narcissist and a manipulator.' He has denied all those allegations.

Junior and Princess, now 20 and 18, were said to be 'happy' for their mother at the time of the wedding. Still, Princess has painted a bleak picture of her mum's love life, calling her the 'prime example' of heartbreak on the latest series of Katie's reality show and saying 'she's had so many people do her wrong.'

According to the source, that is precisely why Andre has stepped in more visibly as a stabilising force. 'Junior and Princess lean on Pete as a steady figure, especially when their mum has felt unpredictable,' they said. More recently, the pair have allegedly gone further, turning to their father when 'things with Katie and Lee have felt weird and unsettling.'

'The kids felt they had to intervene, hoping that Peter's outside perspective might help Katie see things with Lee more clearly. They believed Pete could get through to her in a way others couldn't,' the insider claimed.

In that light, the renewed alliance between Katie Price and Peter Andre is less about nostalgia and more about damage limitation. 'Katie's communication with Pete is about co-parenting the kids rather than rehashing the past,' the source maintained, while conceding it is 'creating a complicated dynamic behind the scenes.'

None of the parties involved has publicly confirmed the alleged rows between Katie and Andrews over Andre, and much of the detail rests on unnamed sources.

As the Price-Andre truce 2026 holds steady, the Lee Andrews marriage crisis deepens. Insiders suggest Katie is currently 'retreating to protect herself', but for now, the most significant man in her life appears once again to be the one she divorced 17 years ago.