A GB News panel criticised Meghan Markle on Sunday after fresh claims suggested Queen Elizabeth II privately warned Prince Harry not to rush into his marriage to the Duchess of Sussex, with guest Diane Spencer describing the duchess's reported behaviour towards her husband as 'the most controlling behaviour' she had seen.

The accusations arrived during a segment hosted by Alex Armstrong, who read aloud details from a forthcoming biography by royal writer Hugo Vickers, titled Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, due for publication on 9 April. According to the book, the late monarch urged Harry to wait at least a year before marrying Meghan. He chose not to. The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and wed at Windsor Castle in May 2018, just over six months later.

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Harry and Meghan began dating in the summer of 2016, taking less than two years from first meeting to marriage. Vickers, who reportedly met the Queen on 40 occasions, writes that she raised her concerns directly with Harry, allegedly urging him to wait a year. He did not follow her advice.

Armstrong delivered the claims to his panel with measured evenness, but it did not last long. He said on air that while the future Duchess of Sussex was initially welcomed into the royal circle, Harry's grandmother reportedly expressed reservations.

Diane Spencer interjected sharply, saying, 'You've got to listen to your nana! You've got to listen to your nana when it comes to stuff like this!' Armstrong offered a mild defence of the couple, noting they had children and that Harry had spoken about being happy, but it barely held the floor.

Meghan's Behaviour Towards Harry Draws Fierce Criticism

Spencer pivoted to a Variety report published on 17 March, which alleged a particular pattern in the Sussexes' working dynamic. 'She literally corrects him mid-talking,' Spencer said. 'He will say something and she will correct him, rephrase what he's saying and then will pat him. It's the most controlling behaviour. If you saw the genders reversed and you saw a man doing that to a woman there would be outrage.'

That is a notable claim, and one that has been directly contested. Prince Harry called the Variety allegations 'categorically false,' and the duchess's legal representatives described the 'controlling' characterisation as a narrative apparently designed to reinforce a predetermined perception of Meghan.

Spencer was aware of those denials. They did not appear to change her view. She added that she found it troubling that Harry seemed to be using 'the king's grandkids as a bargaining chip' in any potential bid to return to the United Kingdom, though she offered no specific evidence to support that assertion.

Queen Elizabeth's Warning Fuels Doubts About Markle

This is not the first time misgivings from within the royal family have found their way into print. The 2020 book Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, reported that Prince William had separately urged his brother to slow the relationship down.

The book cited sources claiming William told Harry directly, 'Don't feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl.'

Harry reportedly did not take the advice well. He was said to have felt hurt, interpreting the comment as dismissive rather than genuine concern. Like the queen's counsel, the guidance was ignored.

Whether Vickers' biography actually sharpens what is known about the late queen's private views is difficult to assess before the full text becomes available. His 40 meetings with Her Majesty make him an informed observer, though not exactly a confidant. That she harboured reservations about the marriage has been suggested before. What Vickers apparently adds is the precision of her request: one year. Harry gave her six months instead.