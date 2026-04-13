Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, is slowly making a name for herself in the public eye. Just like any other public figure, the 12-year-old is not exempt from negative perceptions and criticism.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton started a discourse about Kardashian and North West after learning that the 12-year-old attended Coachella this past weekend. Hilton, who has a 13-year-old son, said that he would not allow his child to attend the music festival unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.

Celebrity Blogger Questions North West's Coachella Attendance

In his lengthy video, Hilton urged his followers to share their thoughts on North West's attendance, stressing that all comments should be respectful.

Hilton claimed that paparazzi obtained photos and videos of North West with only her friends and a bodyguard at the music festival, without her parents or any other member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan present.

Thoughts???? | Perez Hilton reveals that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 12 year old daughter, North West, was partying at the Coachella music festival in California this weekend - accompanied by a handler, security and hounded by adults. Lots to discuss! pic.twitter.com/5llU0tLDdZ — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) April 12, 2026

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However, X users were quick to dispute Hilton's claims. They noted that Kardashian and her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton, were also at Coachella, as was North West's aunt, Kylie Jenner.

The official Coachella website describes the festival as a family event. Children aged 5 and below can attend free of charge, and young children can watch performances on the Coachella stage, though they are not permitted to camp unless accompanied by an adult or aged 18 or over.

Netizens Take Sides

Hilton's concerns appear to be contradicted by the confirmed presence of family members at the event. While it is understandable that he is protective of his own children, supporters argued that he should not compare his parenting approach with Kardashian's. Others sided with Hilton and questioned Kardashian's parenting style.

I agree. It’s like North West doesn’t have any discipline enforced on her, there are no rules. She has way to much freedom at such a young age: — Klein. Ally show KROQ (@OaktownGirl) April 13, 2026

'I agree. It's like North West doesn't have any discipline enforced on her, there are no rules. She has way too much freedom at such a young age,' one person wrote.

2/2 I truly feel sorry for their kids because they’re so busy working, but I’m sure they’re left with “help” more than a kid should be. — bartendersarefun🥂🍸🥃🍹🥳🍾 (@therealjanellew) April 13, 2026

'2/2 I truly feel sorry for their kids because they're so busy working, but I'm sure they're left with help more than a kid should be,' another person wrote.

Isn't Coachella advertised as a family festival? And Kim was there, Kylie, Kendall, and more since Justin Bieber was performing. Plus they are rich and can do things way differently then us normal folks. Go out and touch grass. — Bloodlustonyx🩸 (@Bloodlustonyx) April 13, 2026

'Isn't Coachella advertised as a family festival? And Kim was there, Kylie, Kendall, and more since Justin Bieber was performing. Plus they are rich and can do things way differently then us normal folks. Go out and touch grass,' a third person commented.

Kim Kardashian Asked for Grace After Getting Criticised

This is not the first time that Kardashian and North West were publicly criticised. Previously, some commenters slammed the reality TV star for allowing her 12-year-old daughter to have multiple piercings. Although not all of North West's piercings are real, with most described as a form of expression.

During her interview on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Kardashian described North West as confident and really mature, saying the 12-year-old does not care what other people think of her. However, Kardashian also admitted to making parenting mistakes.

'I'm like, okay, we're never wearing that again. Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world. As a mom, you're kind of like learning at the same time,' she said.