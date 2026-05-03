The glamour of the Kentucky Derby has always been about more than just horse racing, it's a stage for fashion, legacy, and unforgettable moments. This year, one of the most talked-about appearances came from the daughter of late model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, who stunned attendees and social media alike with her uncanny resemblance to her iconic mother.

At the 2026 Kentucky Derby on May 2, 19-year-old Dannielynn Birkhead wore a chic black-and-white floral-inspired strapless dress by Mac Duggal, paired with a black-and-white fascinator, platform heels, and a bold platinum blonde hairstyle with black tips.

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This look marked a 'goth-rock' or 'edgy' departure from her typical, more traditional Derby styles. Dannielynn arrived at the Kentucky Derby with her father, Larry Birkhead.

Dannielynn Birkhead Turns Heads at the Kentucky Derby

Photos circulating online captured her stepping onto the grounds of Churchill Downs, smiling confidently as cameras flashed. Fans were quick to point out the striking similarities: the signature blonde hair, radiant smile, and unmistakable presence that once made Anna Nicole a household name.

Dannielynn Birkhead was seen mingling with guests in the VIP section, exuding poise well beyond her years. Dressed in a fitted dress that balanced modern trends with vintage charm, she appeared completely at ease in the high-profile environment.

Observers noted how her mannerisms, graceful gestures and playful expressions seemed like a living echo of her mother's charismatic persona, only younger and more demure.

Paparazzi Can't Help Themselves

Other pictures of her have been captured before the Kentucky Derby. Paparazzi can't help taking her photos, especially since her aura projects a nostalgic reminiscence of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith.

Social media users flood comment sections with comparisons, with many saying it felt like watching Anna Nicole all over again. The emotional connection fans still hold for the late star added a deeper layer to the buzz surrounding her daughter's appearance.

Her outfit's subtle nods to early 2000s fashion, a period when her mother reigned supreme in pop culture, did not go unnoticed. Fashion critics praised her ability to channel nostalgia while still making the look her own.

Anna Nicole Smith's Look-Alike Daughter FInally in the Spotlight

Her photos symbolise not just resemblance, but continuity—a reminder of legacy carried forward in a new generation.

While she has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, her appearance at the Kentucky Derby may mark a turning point. Public interest in her life and future is clearly growing, with many wondering whether she will follow in her mother's footsteps in the entertainment or fashion industries.

For now,though, a few photos of Dannielynn that have captured the world's attention, images that blend past and present, memory and reality. In a place known for tradition and spectacle, Anna Nicole Smith's daughter delivered a moment that felt both nostalgic and entirely new.