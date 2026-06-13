Erika Kirk has ignited a backlash in the US after telling thousands of young women at a Turning Point USA Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio, Texas, on 5 June to 'have more kids than you can afford,' while fellow speakers warned against marrying 'overweight slobs.'

The controversial advice, delivered to a largely conservative, Christian audience, has drawn sharp criticism online from women who say they are being handed damaging guidance dressed up as empowerment.

The weekend summit, organised by right-wing youth group Turning Point USA and drawing around 3,000 attendees, was billed as a space for female leadership and faith-focused inspiration rather than hard politics.

According to the Daily Beast, tickets cost between $50 and $300, with a speaker line-up that included Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-college swimmer Riley Gaines.

The tone, however, leaned heavily into 'tradwife' culture, early marriage and rigid gender roles, all under the banner of women's empowerment.

Erika Kirk's Financial Advice to Women Raises Eyebrows

Kirk, who now leads Turning Point USA following the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, at Utah Valley University in September 2025, used her platform in San Antonio to repeat what she described as her late partner's counsel.

As reported by the Daily Beast, she urged young women to 'have more kids than you can afford,' a line that appears to play well with parts of the conservative base but sits uneasily with many facing rising living costs, student debt and a ruthless housing market.

The phrase is startling on its face. It runs directly counter to the standard financial wisdom young adults are usually offered: budget carefully, delay children until stable, avoid overextending. Here, the message is the opposite.

Children first, money later. It is not clear from the reporting whether Kirk outlined any practical steps to cope with the financial strain such a decision might bring, or whether the advice was framed more as a test of faith than a literal money plan.

Still, the positioning of the comment as serious life guidance rather than offhand joke has fuelled criticism. Detractors online have argued that telling young women to outbreed their bank balance, without referencing childcare costs, healthcare, or the reality of single-income households, borders on reckless.

Supporters, on the other hand, see it as a religiously rooted pushback against what they view as a culture obsessed with career and material security at the expense of family.

From 'Overweight Slob' to 'Psyop': Turning Point USA's Message to Young Women

If Kirk's financial advice sounded extreme, she was far from the only speaker pushing a hard line. Alex Clark, a 33-year-old Turning Point USA podcaster known for promoting early marriage, used her slot to paint a scathing picture of the kind of man women should avoid.

'When you picture your future husband, are you picturing an overweight slob who never sees daylight and spends 14 hours a day online and has no real-world community whatsoever? Probably not,' Clark told the crowd, according to the Daily Beast.

The phrasing is designed to jolt the audience, and it does. But Clark's real target was not only men. She pivoted quickly to tell young women to interrogate themselves with equal harshness. 'Now ask yourself, "Would you want to marry you?" I know nobody likes that question, but it's a good question. So stop asking, "Where is he?" and start asking, "Who am I becoming?"'

On stage, Clark also announced her engagement to Vance Voetberg, effectively turning a political conference moment into a personal milestone, and reinforcing her message that women should prioritise marriage early. Critics have noted a tension here: a public figure urging young women towards rapid commitment while only recently securing her own.

The tradwife message went further with Savanna Faith Stone, a 21-year-old influencer who openly embraces a submissive model of marriage. Stone told attendees that submission to a husband is 'radical' in the current cultural climate. She framed traditional hierarchy within the home as a form of rebellion.

'To be a leader in this society is to go against the culture,' she said. 'It's being willing to be called a radical extremist because you believe your husband is the head of the household. It's being willing to be called a pick-me because you actually like your husband. It's being willing to be called a misogynist because you recognize feminism for the psyop it is.'

The language is deliberately provocative. Labeling feminism 'a psyop' places mainstream women's rights activism in the realm of conspiracy and manipulation. For Stone's followers, that is part of the appeal.

For many others watching clips of the summit online, it is evidence that Turning Point USA is moving further away from broad-based conservatism and deeper into an insular subculture that defines itself by attacking feminism and glorifying obedience.

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The organisation itself has not, in the reporting available, issued a detailed public defence of the specific remarks made on stage in San Antonio.

Without that, it is difficult to know whether leaders like Kirk see these lines about affordability, 'overweight slobs' and 'psyops' as rhetorical flourishes, or as a blueprint they genuinely expect young women to follow.

For now, what is clear is that the summit has given a snapshot of a movement intent on reshaping young women's ambitions around faith, fertility and submission, and unafraid to use blunt, sometimes demeaning language to get them there.