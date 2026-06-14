Jalen Brunson's wife, Dr Alison Marks, has been pushed back into the spotlight after a video of the New York Knicks captain being interrupted by his toddler daughter went viral this week. The clip, showed little Jordyn James Brunson shouting 'dada!' during a press conference, has renewed attention on the couple's long relationship, their family life and the story behind Jordyn's name.

Brunson is now one of the most recognisable figures in New York sport, having led the Knicks to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. But the larger story is not just basketball. It is the private, almost old-fashioned loyalty behind it and the woman beside him, a physical therapist with her own career.

The Long Road From High School

Brunson and Marks met while attending Adlai E. Stevenson High School in the suburbs of Chicago, where he was 15 and she was 16. They began dating in their school years, went to homecoming and senior prom together, and stayed together even when college pulled them apart. She remained in Illinois for her undergraduate studies while Brunson headed to Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

That kind of distance has finished plenty of teenage romances. This one survived it. Seven years later, Brunson proposed in the gymnasium of their old high school, under a floral arch, and Marks said yes. It is an image that sounds almost scripted, except the rest of the relationship has the stubborn realism of two people who simply kept showing up for each other.

Brunson addressed that loyalty in their wedding video, where he said Marks had 'sacrificed a lot' and had wanted the best for him even before herself. The quote lands because it does not sound polished. It sounds like gratitude that has been earned over time.

The couple married at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago in July 2023. The ceremony included a ketubah, the traditional Jewish marriage contract, a chuppah and a hora at the reception. Marks was walked down the aisle by her mother, while her sisters and Brunson's sister spoke about welcoming a new sibling into the family.

The Meaning Behind Jordyn James

Much of the recent interest in Marks has also been shaped by family loss. Her father, James Marks, died in 2010 aged 49 after battling pancreatic cancer. He is buried at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Marks later posted a photograph of herself and her daughter visiting his grave.

In a 2020 message, Marks wrote about completing a marathon with Project Purple, the organisation that supports pancreatic cancer research and families affected by the disease. She said her own family had benefited from that support in 2010, and since then she has continued to run races for the cause and raise awareness online.

That history helps explain why her daughter's full name carries such weight. Jordyn James Brunson was born on 31 July 2024, just days after the couple's third wedding anniversary, and her middle name honours Marks's late father, following Ashkenazi Jewish naming tradition. It is a small detail, but one that says plenty about how this family has chosen to carry memory without turning it into spectacle.

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Marks has built a professional life of her own as well. She graduated as a doctor of physical therapy from Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine in 2021 and now runs a boutique physiotherapy business in Westchester, New York. The pair is a power couple, but what stands out more is how little of their story depends on glamour. It is built on years, losses, travel, work and the quiet discipline of staying together.

The viral clip may have brought them fresh attention, but the affection surrounding them did not begin there. It was already there, long before the NBA Finals, long before Madison Square Garden and long before a toddler's voice cut through a press conference.